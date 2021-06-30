Federal Judge Amy Berman Jackson recently ruled against the U.S. Department of Justice in their attempt to keep secret an internal DOJ memo she says lays bare the shenanigans of former Attorney General William Barr and his deputies to keep the criminal actions of our former president from public disclosure.
She says they badly misled her and Congress about advice they had received from top department officials on whether former President Donald J. Trump should have been charged with obstructing the Russia investigation, and they “perverted the law to protect Trump.” She has directed that the memo be released. The DOJ has released the first four paragraphs of the memo, but is fighting its full release.
Paul Waldman and Greg Sargent, writing for the Washington Post, have questioned the attempts to keep secret a memo that was a critical part of the Mueller investigation. They say the memo lays out “devastating facts” in the Mueller Report that confirm that Trump and the DOJ under his reign “likely repeatedly violated the criminal laws of this country.” DOJ, trying to save face and deny their complicity in criminal behavior, is fighting its release.
Noah Bookbinder, president of CREW, the Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington, says the memo exposes the extent to which Barr and the DOJ under Trump deliberately confused things enough that the public didn’t understand the extent of the collusion with Trump and that the “bogus analysis” facilitated a cover-up. The current DOJ is fighting the memo’s full release, apparently because it shines a bad light on the DOJ. They want to protect their own lawyers and the agency’s reputation.
“In this case,” Bookbinder says, the DOJ under Barr was “manipulated for the personal and political benefit of the president of the United States,” and that “Barr’s, not just Trump’s, misconduct constituted a serious threat to the integrity of the justice system and to the rule of law.” That makes it critical for the DOJ to come clean and admit their complicity with Barr to protect the former president’s illegal actions.
It’s understandable that President Joe Biden’s Attorney General Merrick Garland and the DOJ want to protect the agency’s reputation for spotless integrity, but this memo needs to be released in full. The public already knows the DOJ under Barr and Trump perverted the cause of justice on many occasions, including Barr’s fallacious summation of the conclusions of the Mueller Report. The report presented damning evidence of the perfidy and obstruction of justice by our former president, and Barr chose to cover it up. This memo can’t tell us anything we don’t already know: Trump is and always was a crook.
Mueller has publicly and emphatically stated that Barr misinterpreted the conclusions of Mueller’s investigation and that criminal action against the former president can be taken now that he is out of office. Although Mueller has not gone so far as to advocate for criminal action against Trump, his statements lead one to believe that is his true position.
Also worrying the former president, New York Attorney General Letitia James and Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance Jr. have jointly made a major move to indict Trump for nefarious financial dealings before and during this term of office by calling a grand jury to hear their allegations of bank, insurance and tax fraud. The jury has been empaneled for six months and directed to meet three days a week during that six months. That alone is a clue to the extent of the criminal behavior they are investigating.
But New York is not the only state willing to act against the former president. The state of Georgia has also opened a criminal investigation against Trump for interference with the election results, citing his infamous telephone call to Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, in which he pressured Raffensperger to “find” enough votes to overturn his election loss in that state. Interference in an election is a federal crime.
The U.S. attorney for Washington, D.C. is also looking into whether Trump’s inaugural committee violated charity laws when it paid hefty sums to Trump’s hotel for inaugural events — sometimes as much as 35 times the usual rate for event space at Trump’s hotel. The question of emoluments has been prominent throughout the former president’s term of office, including the sizable sums paid by foreign dignitaries who curried favor with Trump by staying in his DC hotel when they came to Washington.
The UK Independent lists 29 civil suits pending against Trump and the Trump Organization, including defamation of character suits filed against Trump by multiple women, fraud suits of various kinds filed by multiple entities, suits against Trump for his actions inciting the Jan. 6 insurrection, and a suit claiming a pattern of racketeering on behalf of the Trump Organization with regard to their real estate practices.
Trump has tried to claim special privileges as a former president, and some of these suits will not succeed, but Trump and the Trump Organization could be liable for multiple millions in fines, and he could face possible incarceration.
Martha Johnson is a resident of Elizabeth City.