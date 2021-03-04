Kathleen Parker, writing in the Washington Post, says, “To those Republicans who can read: The party isn‘t doomed; it’s dead. The chance to move away from Trumpism, toward a more respectful, civilized approach to governance has slipped away. Anyone who doesn’t speak out against the myths and lies of fringe groups, domestic terrorists and demagogues such as Trump deserves only defeat.”
Trump’s speech at the Conservative Political Action Conference meeting in Florida last week featured more of the same vitriolic nonsense we have been hearing since Trump lost the election: Trump won, the election was stolen, Biden is not doing a good job, Trump did the best job anyone has ever done, etc.
A meeting in the president’s quarters of the White House lasting past midnight in the last days of Trump’s presidency is an example of the craziness. The meeting between Sidney Powell, of failed election lawsuit fame, and her cabal and White House lawyers and staff nearly became a knock-down-drag-out. White House lawyers vehemently disagreed with Powell that President Trump had the powers Powell insisted would keep him in office. Powell, attacking Dominion Voting System’s voting machines, claimed they “flipped” a county that Trump won. Her 60 voter fraud lawsuits, all of which were thrown out, had embarrassing spelling errors — as did Trump’s second impeachment filing — in addition to having no facts or foundation.
Mark Meadows, in his single coherent response to Trump’s claims, scrambled to stop Trump from trying to appoint Powell as special counsel to investigate voter fraud. Raw Story details the proceedings in what was called “the craziest meeting of the Trump presidency.”
Greg Sargent, writing for Plum Line, says the unpopularity of Republicans’ agenda with mainstream Americans has made it necessary for the GOP to fire up increasingly far-flung reaches of the base with “jihadist ecstasy,” and that policing people like Georgia Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene risks alienating the voters she has energized. It’s why we kept getting schizophrenic announcements from Sens. Lindsay Graham and Mitch McConnell: “Yes, I support impeachment. No, I don’t.”
A New York Times article on the origins of the insurrection reported that the Trump administration promoted hype against the so-called anti-fascist “antifa” movement in order to distract the public from the dangerous proliferation of alt-right white supremacist movements. There is no organized group against fascism, although it is loosely equated with anti-Hitlerism groups. Most Americans hold the view that fascism is not an appropriate stance for a democracy, and therefore it is puzzling why anyone would voice support for Trump and fail to recognize his fascist leanings.
Stephen F. Smith, professor of law at Notre Dame, says, “The search for truth doesn’t in any way justify insurrection, trying to kidnap and assassinate elected officials, attacking police officers or making common cause with racists and anti-Semites bent on wanton violence and lawlessness.”
A Pennsylvania woman, Dawn Bancroft, was arrested for her part in the insurrection at the Capitol following a broadcast of the video she sent to her children bragging that she got into the Capitol and was looking for Nancy Pelosi to “shoot her in the friggin’ brain.” She sent the video to her children. Michael Gerson says, “she was living in a mental world where vile, shameful things are a parent’s boast.” These are Trump’s supporters.
Domestic terrorism is a national problem. It should also be a federal crime. A criminal offense of domestic terrorism now has to be prosecuted under other available statutes, like firearms or assault statutes, which do not reflect the seriousness of the crime. Courts are not able to pass judgment on the acts as terrorism. In addition, the definition of domestic terrorism is too narrow, says Richard Zabel, former deputy U.S. attorney for the Southern District of New York. It does not include non-life threatening assaults or acts of terroristic threatening, acts intended to coerce or intimidate.
The Times article details a substantial shift of law enforcement resources from right-wing violence toward left-wing activities and pressure to concoct left-wing extremist conspiracies that never materialized. Substantial federal resources were shifted to manufacture Trump re-election propaganda, confirming a Department of Homeland Security employee’s claim that employees were pressured to manipulate intelligence to suit Trump’s re-election purposes.
This manufactured threat from the “far left” produced more than just a justification for Trump’s alt-right pronouncements; it may also have convinced the far-right insurrectionists that their attack on the Capitol was necessary to protect the country against this manufactured threat. No one arrested for participating in the insurrection was known to be affiliated with antifa or any left-leaning organization. It was all Trump.
Trumpism is American fascism.
