The latest Rasmussen Poll shows that 61% of U.S. voters believe that America is on the wrong track, while only 34% believe that the country is on the right track. Other national polls show similar results.
In the spring 2021 Meredith Poll, about half of North Carolinians were dissatisfied with the direction of the nation, while about 40% were satisfied. This poll was taken in March before the debacle in Afghanistan and the resurgence of COVID, but even then, more respondents disapproved of the national direction.
In the same poll, 46.2% of North Carolinians were satisfied with the direction of the state, and 41.4% were dissatisfied. So including those who were uncertain, a majority of the respondents were not satisfied with the direction of the state, but voters in the last election mostly sent the same politicians back to Raleigh.
Voters keep returning incumbents to office. Only about 25% of voters approve of the job done by Congress, but over 90% of congressional incumbents win re-election. Even in local and state races, the vast majority of incumbents win re-election. Despite all the bellyaching by voters and heated campaign rhetoric, elections bring very little change.
It’s time for a sea change. If you are unhappy with the way things are going, vote new people into office. Send new representatives to the U.S. Congress, the N.C. General Assembly, and local boards or city councils.
People mostly focus on national issues, but you have more impact on local and state political races because fewer people vote in each election. And state and local governments have much more impact on your day-to-day life than the federal government does.
But many people treat elections like sports. They root for a political party like they would for their favorite ball team, so things don’t change.
The solution is to walk away from both major political parties. Send a message to the politicians by changing your voter registration. A large number of your neighbors have already done so.
Independent (unaffiliated) voters now outnumber registered Republicans statewide, and the number of unaffiliated voters is rapidly overtaking the number of registered Democrats statewide. In fact, the number of registered Democrats is declining in North Carolina. There is nothing to lose from registering as unaffiliated because you can still cast a ballot in either major party’s primary election in the state. And there is much to gain by making politicians compete for your vote.
But don’t just change your voter registration to unaffiliated; really vote as an independent. Ignore the letter beside their names and choose candidates whose values and positions align with yours. And if you are not sure of their positions, choose “none of the above” by skipping that race on the ballot. Governments will only improve if voters carefully choose candidates based on their positions and values rather than on the party. Be the change you want to see in the community, state and nation by becoming an independent unaffiliated voter.
Michael Worthington is a registered unaffiliated voter living in Pasquotank County.