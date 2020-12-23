As Christmas approaches, I’m having a difficult time focusing on the most significant impact on my life: Jesus Christ. I am distracted by concerns for this nation and inundated with all the commentary about how expressing concerns about the recent presidential election makes me part of the “lunatic fringe.”
This from the same people who spent the last four years calling President Donald Trump a “Russian asset” and who were pursuing impeachment before the president even took office. A false narrative begun by Hillary Clinton’s campaign as a strategy to defeat candidate Donald Trump, was continued, encouraged, grown and insisted upon by the Obama administration. Knowledge of this “insurance policy” was approved at the top levels of that administration. Manufacturing evidence, false charges, lying to courts and massive abuse of government agencies to do political dirty work — all was done in an effort to stop patriotic, pro-America leadership.
This “lunatic” has watched this nation torn apart by the left’s insistence that history be erased, symbols be destroyed, safe spaces be provided, free-everything deserved, priority be entitled, “privilege” be manufactured and lack of responsibility be excused. All the while claiming President Trump is “divisive.”
Joe Biden calls for unity while his incoming deputy chief of staff refers to Republicans with an expletive. This follows Clinton’s “deplorables” and “irredeemables” remark, and then-presidential candidate Barack Obama’s remark about gun and bible clingers.
Social media echoes the same with impunity. The liberal press is self-congratulatory as its outrageously manipulated polling and insistence on ignoring or white-washing any factual negative background of its favored candidate bore fruit. And we now watch Chinese celebratory fireworks as they salivate at the opportunity to go from training in Canada to marching victoriously in our streets.
We watched as cities were first destroyed by inane liberal policies that led to no bail and defecation and open drug use in the streets. The destruction continued with roaring crowds cheering the burning, looting and assault on innocent persons. Defund the police because they are the problem, right? The robbing of Peter to right the so-called wrongs of Paul, except Peter earned his and Paul could certainly do the same.
We’ve seen pompous, self-righteous millionaires in sports, politics, media and Hollywood demand those of us with “privilege” bow to the cult of political correctness while they live like Caligula with their excess, abuse, indulgence and perversion. We’ve seen decades of swooning over the most abusive among them while they congratulate themselves for their noble morality.
Feigning outrage over even conversation about responses to the manner of election we just experienced, the left demands silence, censorship, information manipulation and an adherence to all they deem “right” — or else. Some write openly about the need to identify and “cancel” any person, business or organization that does not share their policy perspective, let alone lifestyle.
People routinely ask me why I am not writing my column every week or why I am still writing a column for this paper at all. Shortly after the pandemic the paper informed me that it would no longer be paying for columns, nor providing me a guaranteed weekly spot.
This paper has very generously provided me an opportunity it had no obligation to provide, and despite years of weekly submissions, only very few times questioned my subject matter or my views of the subject. This despite my conservative perspective and its liberal one. My editor does not share my politics but he has gone to bat many times for my right to have and express it. In return, I have tried to share that perspective responsibly.
Look around. This is increasingly rare in mainstream media. And so I choose to write because the paper chooses to allow me to, which allows me to share a perspective many millions of Americans hold and fewer are able to make public out of fear.
Imagine that. Fear of sharing a view, of being canceled, of being driven from your job, of being burned out of your home. Fear of physical harm, of being dragged from your car or house and beaten, of being robbed or killed — all while the left cheers the “progressiveness” of it all.
I write while I can because of the Cross, and I urge you to investigate why if you do not know the Savior of the world who provides truth and real liberty. Look for the Star of Bethlehem this week and know that tribulation must be borne to reach victory.
Hillary Clinton can call whomever she wants irredeemable. She can live with the consequences of her judgment. My redeemer was born in a manger and he loves and lives for all of mankind to know him. Please know him. Merry Christmas.
Holly Audette is a small-business owner active in political and civic causes.