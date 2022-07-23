Cautionary tales like “Animal Farm,” “1984,” “Brave New World,” and “Lord of the Flies” have fallen out of favor for students’ summer reading lists. Instead, publishers promote books with LGBTQ+ and other politically correct themes. But parents should also buy or borrow books with cautionary tales, and discuss them with teenagers as they read them.
“Animal Farm” is about livestock who drive off the farmer so they can create a society in which all animals are equal. It is a satire on the Russian Revolution, which began with high hopes of forming a utopian society and ended with a Stalinist dictatorship.
The leaders of the farm animals are three pigs, who represent the triumvirate of Vladimir Lenin, Leon Trotsky and Joseph Stalin. At the end of the book, the pigs invite neighboring farmers to dinner in the house. When the other animals look in through a window, they can’t tell the difference between the humans and the pigs, who had begun to dress and act just like people.
Stalin ended up acting like the czar who had been overthrown by the Russian Revolution. Today another Russian dictator, Vladimir Putin, is using war to distract his subjects from economic hardships and lack of freedom, like the government does in the novel “1984.”
The main character in “1984” works in the Ministry of Truth which censors the news and rewrites history. This is reminiscent of today’s national media censoring disinformation, by which they mean anything that runs counter to their narrative. For example, Twitter censored news about Hunter Biden’s laptop just before the 2020 election, even though it was a factual story published by the New York Post, the oldest newspaper in the nation.
Schools don’t directly teach ethical principles, and many parents don’t carry their children to church to learn moral values. Schools offer social and emotional learning lessons that teach self-control and conflict resolution, but that is not the same as moral principles.
But many fictional books teach ethical behavior through examples. The problem is that some books model behavior that parents don’t want their children to emulate.
When I volunteered in a school library, I was surprised that many parents didn’t want their children to read the “Junie B. Jones” book series by Barbara Park. They objected to the main character’s rude language and disrespect shown to adults. Other juvenile fiction books have similar content, but parents were familiar with “Junie B. Jones” because it was first published 30 years ago when they were in school.
Encourage young children to read fairy tales. The expression “the moral of the story” refers to moral lessons taught by fairy tales, like “The Little Red Hen” or “The Emperor’s New Clothes.” Start with Aesop’s Fables like “The Ants and the Grasshopper” or “The Goose that Laid the Golden Eggs.”
Michael R. Worthington reads books in Pasquotank County.