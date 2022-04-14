Another election season is upon us and the anger is palpable. Poll after poll shows confidence in government and politicians at an all-time low. Exacerbating these tensions are the historically ever-present issues of double standards and misinformation. This occurs at the national and more local levels and seems increasingly prevalent.
Take the recent debate about the the spouse of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, for example. The demands from the left are that Thomas must recuse himself from cases because of the views and advocacy of his spouse. How ironic that the very folks who continuously pat themselves on the back as the advocates of women’s equality now claim a spouse is to be held accountable for the views of the other spouse. My how visions of Hillary Clinton mocking the Tammy Wynette song, “Stand By her Man,” come to mind. Last I knew, all of us are recognized as wholly and completely distinct constitutional beings, not appendages of another.
Locally, the issue of racial redistricting is again proposed with the support of at least one county commissioner claiming to represent a party that opposes the idea. I have challenged the concept that political boundaries should be arranged by race given the success of minority candidates all the way to president and U.S. Supreme Court, as well as the fact women got the right to vote 50 years after Black males and we have never redistricted on the basis of a gender historic makeup call. I never hear the advocates for more minority representation in governance ever advocate for political manipulation to guarantee more women in governing. So much for actual equality. Governing is about ideas, not what someone looks like.
The debate about historic preservation versus removing history divides folks and gets more intense around elections. Some people believe removing history is the appropriate way to remedy wrongs. We are in a free-for-all about anyone a select few deem offensive in our history, although no idols to the modern left appear to cause offense.
A few local county commissioners vest inordinate energy in cleansing souls by removing local monuments to war dead without regard to context or culture. I am waiting for them to next represent the Japanese-American ancestral interests by proposing all World War II monuments be swept from public view. I guess their more contemporary loss of liberty doesn’t tip the scales of so called justice.
Our lieutenant governor continues to be under frenetic siege from the left who worry minorities in the conservative moment upset the traditional political stereotypes. They pronounced a huge “gotcha” moment when they recently “outed” Mark Robinson on the issue of abortion.
The problem for the left is that Robinson himself, about a decade ago, publicly revealed his involvement in an abortion, describing how the seminal moment and its consequences led to his championing the pro-life position. He and his wife have made this testimony a part of their bigger Christian testimony.
The left supposedly embraces second chances and empathy, unless of course they are attempting to slay a political foe. Anyone with reason recognizes you learn profoundly from a repentant soul about the consequences of bad choices.
At the judicial level, a judge is being criticized for daring to run for the state Supreme Court, leaving her current seat vulnerable to appointment. Some voters are angry at what they are selectively being told. The reality is another judge running is also leaving his seat vulnerable to appointment and the same scenario played out in 2020. So why is her interest in moving to the Supreme Court different?
A couple more local candidates face questions about their “true” allegiance within the Republican Party after switching their registration from Democrat in districts where it is now very difficult to be elected as a Democrat. One explains her switch as a ruse against the governor who appointed her claiming she is a “real” conservative. Except her positions on the death penalty, her pro-Obama posture, her public admiration for specifically the very left politics of a popular basketball coach on her now-scrubbed social media, and her recent pre-appointment financial contribution to the governor, make the sincerity of her recent conversion questionable.
The other explains her boss was a Democrat and she could have lost her at-will job if her boss was not re-elected. Except she could have registered unaffiliated, voted for her boss when there was a primary challenge and Republican other times.
Democrats argue the position of judge should not be partisan. That’s amusing considering they never proposed during all the decades Democrats controlled local elections.
Never take your liberty for granted and put it in the hands of folks who do not share its value. Informing your vote with facts and true analytical thinking is your election season best friend.
Holly Audette is a small-business owner active in political and civic affairs.