As a pastor in our community, I often ask people what they miss about not being able to gather for worship as we used to before the COVID-19 pandemic.
Answers vary. Some miss having coffee together prior to services. Some folks long to sing without masks. Many churchgoers pine for the chance to shake hands or hug their neighbor. And many people yearn to return to the way we shared the Lord’s Supper: one loaf of bread, one cup of wine (in our church, the cup is filled with grape juice. Incidentally, no one has mentioned missing hearing the sermon in person, but that’s another matter.)
For a church that used to celebrate Holy Communion once a month, I am somewhat surprised many people miss that aspect of our worship. On the other hand, eating together is what we do.
Since March of last year, eating together is what our family does every night, too. This fact would have been remarkable prior to the pandemic given that soccer, band, dance classes, and church meetings seem to regularly disrupt family meals together, but not so during this COVID-19 season.
Whether we support a local restaurant or cook a meal ourselves, the family eats together every night. And as part of a people who are committed to the ways of the body of Christ, we bring our worship to the dining room table, giving thanks over the meal before us.
Most of the time, our youngest volunteers to pray the table prayer that thanks God for the food, asks God to nourish us for service in our community, and includes the words: “keep us ever mindful of the needs of others.”
Are we mindful, though? Mindful of the needs of others?
After reading this past week that Food Bank of the Albemarle will be closed until Jan. 20 for cleaning and contact tracing after a staff person tested positive for COVID-19, I immediately thought of the many clients they receive.
What effect will this closure have on our community? My thoughts began to wander to global issues concerning nutrition. Why is it that we have enough food to feed everyone in the world, yet people continue to starve all over the world?
As Christians, we believe the table prepared for us is not, in fact, our table. It is the Lord’s table. If God has made all things, including the delicious, nutritious and abundant food as a gift for all of humanity to receive and to share, how is it that we are not sharing very well?
At this communion table, we are invited to receive, taste and see that the Lord is good, so that we may preach this goodness to every nation, every corner of the world. We proclaim this message through our words, our actions, and we also extend the invitation to receive God’s goodness.
Institutions like Food Bank of the Albemarle give people who have received the blessing of having more than enough to give abundantly as they have received. It is also a place where people can go to receive the gift of nourishment that comes from God and was meant for everyone.
While it is not safe, and therefore, wise to gather our community in large numbers around dinner tables during the pandemic, how might we continue to give as we have graciously received? How might we ensure nutritious, delicious food reaches every stomach, every single body, in our community?
Of course, the church had the same issue during the time the New Testament scriptures were written. In 1 Corinthians 11:20-22, Paul admonishes the church in Corinth for eating and drinking more than their share, leaving others hungry and thirsty. Sharing God’s gifts with others is the joy we are given to participate in as we pray for the kingdom of God on earth to resemble more closely the kingdom in heaven.
While the Food Bank is temporarily closed, I encourage you to continue sharing what you have been given. If you would like to give to the Food Bank, you can do so safely, and in the comfort of your home by visiting its website: https://afoodbank.org/give-back/.
Though we cannot gather around the community table, there is a table that is still among us where all are invited to receive and share. It is the Lord’s table, the table of abundant grace and blessing where we can all eat together. It’s what we do.
The Rev. Benny Oakes is pastor at First United Methodist Church in Elizabeth City.