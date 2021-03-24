Economic developers call it “elephant hunting”: searching for the elusive big manufacturing firm that will bring hundreds of good-paying jobs to the area. To join this hunt you need shovel-ready, “mega sites” and industrial parks which you hope, with help from the state, will make an irresistible package.
Our last economic developer, Christian Lockamy, was “laser focused” (his words) on this quest, believing that the combination of a proposed I-87 interstate, our Coast Guard Base and shovel-ready sites would lure big business. And our leaders were highly enthusiastic about this approach.
Now that we’re about to hire a new economic developer, one can assume he’ll be given the “Lockamy” mandate: to finish prepping our mega site at the end of Halstead Boulevard Extended and use it and the Elizabeth City Airpark and Commerce Park to attract new manufacturing.
Problem is, elephant hunting is hard. Every town and city across the nation wants the same thing and it’s difficult to match the laundry list of wants and needs of a major manufacturer looking to relocate. Perhaps they want an already-trained workforce, a large “spec” building already built, a nearby airport, local large investors, a major league sports team. It could be anything.
So while it’s good to keep pushing, this may well be the time to diversify and look at the things that are working for us now, rather than those we simply want. After all, the Year of the Pandemic was not a good time for economic developers: few companies wanted to move with the uncertainty surrounding COVID 19. And nobody knows how long this lack of movement will last.
From a business point of view the pandemic has not been totally bad for Elizabeth City. Sales tax revenues year on year are actually up. New businesses are coming to downtown. And a bunch of new downtown amenities are opening soon.
With low interest mortgages and new arrivals tired of the big city (and able to work from home), good homes are in scarce supply with both residential and commercial real estate sales at record levels. Folks from elsewhere are attracted to our good climate, friendly people and wonderful scenery.
As this mini-boom continues it makes sense to keep on after manufacturing jobs but also try to turn our unique assets into jobs and bucks. After all, economic development is nothing more than getting new dollars to come here.
We should look to help our regional tourism infrastructure by working to attract tourism-related companies like outfitters, marine renters, wilderness parks and the like. In a recent poll, 93 percent of beach tourists had never heard of Elizabeth City. It’s surely time to change that and get a few of them to settle here and start a business.
Our excellent tourism director, Corinna Ruffieux, is working on “wayfaring” signage to bring people to our attractions; we should help by putting signs on the Outer Banks telling those millions of beach-goers who we are and how they can live and invest here.
The Committee of 100 has been charged with attracting retirees (each retiree couple is worth almost three manufacturing jobs to a region). Our new economic developer could help with this rather than concentrating exclusively on manufacturing.
Elizabeth City Downtown, Inc. and its director, Deborah Malenfant, have done a tremendous job attracting new retail to our downtown core. An interested economic developer could provide her needed support.
While laser focusing can be good, it’s surely time for a more nuanced approach to economic development, an approach that tells outsiders that Elizabeth City’s a great place to invest in manufacturing, tourism or commerce. Outside investment in whatever form helps enrich our community.
Peter Thomson is a resident of Elizabeth City.