Quoting President Dwight D. Eisenhower about a corporate tax rate of 90%:
“High corporate tax rates create incentive for big business to spend earnings and expand (i.e. New locations, new hires, new equipment and product R&D) which are deductible from taxable earnings, thus driving reported wealth into a lower tax bracket. Better to spend a majority of earnings on expansion than to horde it and pay Uncle Sam 90% of it. It’s not communism. It’s responsible economics.”
Just so. Our factories are aging, equipment is becoming obsolete, and corporations are sending jobs and taxable income overseas, while our highways and bridges are crumbling. Low tax rates are allowing companies to spend outrageous amounts on CEO salaries and on buying back stock, but those monies are not funding new factories, new equipment and more jobs here at home. The case President Eisenhower made then is particularly meaningful now. Since the 2017 tax “reform” promoted by the Republican Party in 2017, corporations have gotten richer while their employees have gotten poorer. Incomes of the average worker have fallen below per capita gross domestic product.
Richard Nixon resigned under the threat of impeachment as a result of the Watergate scandal, but he had also been playing loose with his own tax returns, and he owed $400,000 in back taxes. That scandal was largely subsumed by the Watergate break-in scandal. Nixon raised the nation’s total debt by 34.3%.
Johnson reduced the top federal tax rate from 92% to 70%, and reduced the federal debt by about half, while raising social programs and funding the Vietnam War.
President Reagan lowered all personal tax brackets by 25%, and 400,000 Americans became millionaires. But the federal debt rose with the high-level tax cuts that came with “Reaganomics” in 1985, when corporate tax rates were reduced from 50% to 35%. The debt-to-GDP ratio went from 31% to 51%.
The presidency of George H.W. Bush left the tax rates basically unchanged, but the number and type of deductions increased, raising debt-to-GDP ratio from 51% to 64%.
With President Clinton, we saw the negative income tax, whereby those who did not have to pay taxes in current years could receive tax credits which could be claimed to offset taxes in future years when taxes would otherwise be due. Along with increasing deductions, the negative income tax scheme produced huge rebates for the wealthiest corporations and individuals. Still, the debt-to-GDP ratio decreased from 64% to 55% under Clinton.
Under President George W. Bush, the debt-to-GDP ratio increased from 55% to 82%, which funded the futile war of mass distraction in Iraq. President Barack Obama inherited the Great Recession and two wars from George W. Bush, and an aging population becoming an increasing strain on Social Security and Medicare benefits. Obama continued the Bush tax cuts to stimulate a stagnant and fragile economy. Those tax cuts, which cost $858 billion, and a stimulus package costing $878 billion, brought us out of the recession, but raised the debt-to-GDP ratio to 104%.
The tax picture changed again under President Donald Trump, with the 2017 Tax Cuts and Jobs Act, which slightly reduced tax rates for the middle class, but did away with many popular middle-class deductions. The bill provided much greater cuts for corporations and billionaires and estate taxes. The net result was mixed for those at the lowest tax brackets and devastating to our national treasury. It resulted in tax reductions for corporations and individuals who need it the least, and added $6.2 trillion to the national debt. The debt-to-GDP ratio grew 25% in Trump’s first three years, from 104% to 129%. The figures are not in yet, but the final total is likely to be an additional 8% — to a debt-to-GDP ratio around 137%.
We are now considering taxing wealth instead of income, increasing estate taxes and a higher capital gains tax. While not yet a popular cause, it does hold interest. The current tax code allows huge deductions and lower tax rates for high-income taxpayers and corporations, which we know is not going toward expansion or new equipment, or toward hiring more workers in this country or raising their wages. It is going toward higher salaries and more benefits to already overpaid CEOs. We need to consider giving tax breaks to industries and companies who stay in the U.S. and penalizing those who don’t.
We can also start taxing corporations at higher rates, which as Eisenhower said, encourages companies to invest at home.
We must take action that encourages our industries to stay here. One of the largest generic prescription drug manufacturers in the U.S. — Mylan — was recently sold to Viatris, a foreign pharmaceutical company operating in India and Australia, leaving 1,400 people out of work in West Virginia.
Joe Manchin’s daughter, CEO of Mylan, walked away with $31 million.
Martha Johnson is an Elizabeth City resident.