The earth is not flat. Gravity is not an illusion. Trump did not win.
The U.S. Supreme Court has spoken. The election is over. More than 50 lawsuits Trump has mounted to try to overturn the election were denied by the courts. The recounts he has demanded only gave Biden more votes. In Wisconsin, the Republicans paid $3 million for a recount in Milwaukee and Dane counties and Biden got 132 more votes. Similar actions in other states have produced similar results. We have soundly rejected the worst president ever. Trump is done.
Meanwhile, Sidney Powell, she of the “Kraken” lawsuits (Kraken: a mythical sea creature), has been foiled four times before the courts, with judges who have said her complaints were “meritless” and based on “fantastical conspiracy theories” from the “fact-free outer reaches of the internet.”
Former Alaska governor and one-time Republican vice presidential candidate Sarah Palin and Texas GOP Congressman Louie Gohmert, meanwhile, have announced they will do a bus tour promoting the claim of election fraud under the banner “Save America.” America needs to be saved from these nut jobs.
Trump, meanwhile, continues to solicit “contributions” from supporters who think he will use the money to mount an election effort in 2024. It is becoming clear, however, that the money is likely going directly into Trump’s pocket. Just another way to profit from his failed presidency from fools who continue to support his insanity.
Other actions he ponders are just as grimy. He wants to give his children and his attorneys and sycophants a “preemptive” pardon, before any charges are lodged. The problem is that in order for someone to be pardoned, the details of the crime have to be acknowledged. As in the case of Richard Nixon, who was pardoned by Gerald Ford, the details of the crime have to be revealed. There is no process in law that allows a blanket pardon for any crime someone might have committed. It is doubtful that Trump’s children, in particular, will want to confess. Nor will Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani, unless he is indicted for his crimes, which might include bribery and obstruction of justice.
An investigation has begun into the claim that someone in the Trump administration is taking bribes for pardons. While the president does have the right to grant a pardon, his administration cannot take money or favors for doing so. That’s bribery.
Trump refuses to approve the defense budget unless it includes language that removes liability protections for internet social websites. Trump is irate because Facebook, Twitter, Google and other technology companies have refused to post his angry, “election fraud” tweets. Holding the defense budget hostage to satisfy his personal or political peeves is a form of bribery.
The Mueller investigation detailed 10 instances of obstruction of justice, which Special Counsel Robert Mueller declined to charge because Trump was a sitting president. However, he has clearly said that once Trump is out of office, those instances can be turned into criminal charges.
Trump’s attempts to curb voting by mail by encouraging his political crony, Louis DeJoy, to remove mail boxes and destroy postal processing machines, is clearly obstruction. DeJoy, a heavy political donor, was head of fundraising for the Republican National Convention but he had absolutely no direct postal service experience when Trump appointed him. The USPS Board of Governors, all Trump appointees, voted to approve his appointment. No surprise there. DeJoy immediately ordered a raise in costs for shipping packages. Could it be because Amazon, headed by Jeff Bezos, had a contract with the USPS to handle their package delivery? Bezos, who also owns the Washington Post, is a primary thorn in the president’s side.
Campaign finance violations is another area where Trump is vulnerable. It is well known that he used campaign funds to pay off Stormy Daniels, the stripper with whom he had a sexual affair while his wife was pregnant with his son, and that there are probably other instances. Campaign finance violations, not always clearly understood by the public, can carry heavy consequences, including prison time.
“Let history prosecute Trump,” says Jill Lepore, Harvard professor of History and Law and author of the book, “These Truths: A History of the United States.” We made a mistake electing Trump. Let’s move on. The truth will set us free.
Martha Johnson is a resident of Elizabeth City.