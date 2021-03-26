The death knell for Trumpism, when it finally sounds, will surely ring for our own incomprehensible gullibility and his stunning incompetence. Trump beguiled us with his promises of an economic resurrection of manufacturing and vowed that as president, he could shape the world by his leadership.
But he only knew the tactics he used as a private businessman — bullying and threatening. He didn’t understand how the wider world works. Nor did he understand the complicated dance between winners and losers in the public sector. He didn’t research the history of America’s relationship with the rest of the world, nor America’s economic growth and manufacturing history.
He came onto the scene presenting himself as a rich, successful businessman who knew how to bring back manufacturing jobs. And desperate people believed him. The promise was too good to pass up, and in their desperation, they bought the bluster. Out of desperation, they continue to hold onto the dream. But Trump had no idea what he was doing: he just reveled in the approval. And blue-collar workers are worse off today than they were in 2016.
Apparently the narcissistic Trump believed that all he had to do was talk with corporations and they would fall at his feet and bring back manufacturing jobs. The great negotiator. But his efforts at persuasion failed and yielded nothing.
So Trump convinced his base that he could bring jobs back by reducing the corporate tax rate and reducing regulations — give corporations more money so they can hire more people. That plan failed too, because it relied on corporate good will to follow through. It was all carrot and no stick. Corporations are in business to increase profits: There isn’t enough interest in good will to override the profit incentive. So they took the lower tax rates and applauded the idea of fewer government regulations, and paid their CEOs more millions because their stock price increased. But they didn’t bring back any jobs.
Nearly 1,800 factories have closed since 2016. Who knew bringing back jobs was so complicated? Well, everyone, it seems, but Donald Trump.
Then Trump decided we needed to put tariffs on goods from China, because we had a trade imbalance. He thought the U.S. would gain “billions.” But Trump didn’t understand the complexity of the issue, and his tariffs only made matters worse. Tariffs have a boomerang effect: if we put a tariff on another country’s exports to us, it makes their goods more costly to the U.S. consumer.
In response, China will put a tariff on the goods they import from us, making our goods more expensive for them. When their costs for our goods go up, they buy from someone else. And when we import more from them than we export to them, our trade imbalance gets worse, not better. Trump didn’t understand this, so his actions increased the trade deficit he thought he would reduce and resulted in dire straits for some American producers.
The effect was most noticeable with grain sales. We put tariffs on goods we imported from China, so China put tariffs on grains they imported from us. That made our grain more expensive, so China just bought grain from other countries. Our farmers were left with grain they could not sell. So Trump took $60 billion from our Treasury to make the farmers whole, and the cost of manufactured goods for American consumers went up. Who knew tariffs were so complicated? Well, everyone, it seems, but Donald Trump.
He had the same response to revising health care, which was one of the platforms he ran on when he was elected. He said “Obamacare” was a very bad plan and he would have a better plan. He claimed his new plan was “almost ready” every time someone brought up the issue, for four years — “a couple of weeks,” he’d say. But no plan ever materialized. “Who knew health care was so complicated?” he said. Well, almost everyone but him.
When the pandemic hit, Trump made the foolish decision not to tell the American public about the danger. He didn’t want to roil the stock market, so he didn’t prepare us and he didn’t give us the information we needed to prepare ourselves. He wrecked our health and he wrecked our economy. And as usual, Trump absolved himself of all responsibility for the death of more than half a million Americans. Who knew the pandemic would be so deadly? Apparently not Trump.
When Congress passed the CARES Act to forestall economic disaster, the Trump administration mishandled the rollout so badly that corporations got millions but small businesses were left high and dry. Families got a lump sum, but their unemployment benefits were cut off. So he added $2 trillion to our national debt, the stock market soared, and families continued to go hungry. Mitch McConnell’s wife, Elaine Chao, got $500,000 for her family‘s shipping company, which is based in China. Companies owned by the Trump Organization and the Kushner family got 25 Payment Protection Program loans totaling $3.65 million, which they probably won’t pay back. Who profited? Donald Trump.
And now, Trump is telling his followers not to donate to the Republican National Committee. Donate to his personal political action committee instead, he says. Who benefits? Donald Trump.
Martha Johnson is a resident of Elizabeth City.