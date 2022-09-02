Unprecedented; something never done before. That’s the reality regarding the recent FBI raid of former President Donald Trump’s winter home, Mar-a-Lago.

Numerous explanations have been trotted out. Attorney General Merrick Garland says he was the decision-maker. The White House said President Biden was unaware but John Solomon, founder and editor in chief of “Just the News,” just revealed an official document that makes it very clear that was untrue. Watergate actions against political opponents may pale in comparison.