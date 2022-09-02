Unprecedented; something never done before. That’s the reality regarding the recent FBI raid of former President Donald Trump’s winter home, Mar-a-Lago.
Numerous explanations have been trotted out. Attorney General Merrick Garland says he was the decision-maker. The White House said President Biden was unaware but John Solomon, founder and editor in chief of “Just the News,” just revealed an official document that makes it very clear that was untrue. Watergate actions against political opponents may pale in comparison.
Breathlessly the Biden administration claimed the need to retrieve classified documents from Mar-a-Lago. But Thomas Catenacci reported that David Ferriero, director of the National Archives and Records Administration, “who triggered the federal probe into former President Donald Trump’s handling of classified documents opted against doing the same concerning Hillary Clinton’s email scandal.”
The New York Post reported, “At the end of his presidency, Barack Obama trucked 30 million pages of his administration’s records to Chicago, promising to digitize them and eventually put them online — a move that outraged historians. More than five years after Obama’s presidency ended, the National Archives webpage reveals that zero pages have been digitized and disclosed.”
There was no warrant or raid when Clinton had a private server in her home and deleted her emails; no warrant or raid for Sandy Berger who stole classified documents from the National Archives and got caught putting them in his socks.
The law in question is the same one then FBI Director James Comey said this about: “Our investigation looked at whether there is evidence classified information was improperly stored or transmitted on that personal system, in violation of a federal statute making it a felony to mishandle classified information either intentionally or in a grossly negligent way, or a second statute making it a misdemeanor to knowingly remove classified information from appropriate systems or storage facilities. ... There is evidence that they were extremely careless in their handling of very sensitive, highly classified information. ... We assess it is possible that hostile actors gained access to Secretary Clinton’s personal email account. ... Although there is evidence of potential violations of the statutes regarding the handling of classified information, our judgment is that no reasonable prosecutor would bring such a case.”
President Trump is responding with legal action. The public sees the double standards, the political motives and polls suggest the same. The November election looms large.
Some say the FBI is trustworthy. I appreciate Tristan Justice, a writer for The Federalist, who compiled this list of what he described as the FBI’s “pattern of irredeemable corruption”:
“In 2016, the FBI launched a deep-state operation Hurricane Crossfire to wound Trump politically,” Justice said. Its actions included, 17 “significant inaccuracies and omissions” identified in the Department of Justice Inspector General’s report on the investigation. All four Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act warrants the FBI obtained were illegal, and two were declared such by a federal judge, he said.
“Following (DOJ Inspector General Michael) Horowitz’s blistering report outlining FBI misconduct throughout the entire operation, another federal judge declared that agency malfeasance ‘calls into question whether information contained in other FBI applications is reliable.’ Subsequent reporting revealed gross abuses of power within the FBI to prosecute political opponents.”
Justice continued: “In September 2017, the FBI told Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, that the bureau gave the Trump campaign a defensive briefing about Russian interference in the 2016 race ... (Inspector General) Horowitz testified before the Senate Judiciary Committee that there was no briefing given.”
The FBI never told the FISA court that the Trump dossier written by a source who was fired for lying, did not undergo independent verification, and was funded by Hillary Clinton and the Democratic National Committee.
According to Justice, James Comey lied to Trump three times by claiming the then-president was not being investigated and never disclosed that Clinton funded the infamous dossier the FBI used to abuse their authority. Comey also bragged about setting then National Security Adviser Michael Flynn up. “Handwritten notes from the FBI agents also revealed the sole purpose of their questioning was ‘to get him to lie so we can prosecute him or get him fired,’” Justice wrote. “A bizarre 2017 inauguration day email by Susan Rice to herself also revealed Comey knew there was no legitimate reason to question Flynn. “
The list of FBI misconduct continues:
• Lying regarding the taking of President Trump’s passports. Then President Obama’s surveillance of reporter James Rosen.
• FBI drone footage used to prosecute Kyle Rittenhouse. Allegations the FBI is padding domestic terrorism data. Developing a false motive for the congressional baseball shooter.
• Its false narrative that the Texas synagogue attack did not target Jews.
• Federal prosecutors hiding evidence in Alaska Sen. Ted Stevens’ false conviction for corruption.
• Its suppression of the Hunter Biden investigation.
• Tipping off CNN about raid on Roger Stone’s home.
• Its investigation of Clinton’s emails and Anthony Weiner’s laptop.
• Deputy FBI Director Andrew McCabe’s firing for lying about Clinton investigation and other matters.
I remember these things and, thankfully, so do many, many others. Irredeemable. I remember that, too.
Holly Audette is a small-business owner active in political and civic causes.