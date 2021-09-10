Remote learning has its upsides.
One is that I get to see grandchildren and our daughter-in-law more often.
These pages reported that the Northeast Academy for Aerospace and Advanced Technologies has gone remote until at least mid-month because 30 percent of students and staff are quarantined or ill. Albemarle School sent middle and high school students home for a week earlier this month because of more than two dozen contacts with infected individuals.
The iffy internet in Perquimans County means that two grandsons and their mother cannot all be online at once. We can set up Alex, the fifth-grader, in the kitchen, Ben, the sixth-grader, at my desk, and their mom at Diana’s desk. Thank you, Spectrum!
Ironically, a second year of at-home schooling may be the surest route to higher teacher pay. Parents and grandparents are getting a feel for what professional educators are up against with varied student academic and technological abilities in a remote environment.
Dr. Eddie Ingram and his troops are tasked with educating six times as many students in the Elizabeth City-Pasquotank Public Schools as attend NEAAAT and Albemarle School.
We’re all suffering PCSD: Post-traumatic Chromebook Stress Disorder.
On the bright side, there are moments of levity at the Little Red Schoolhouse on the Pasquotank.
At roll call one morning, a sixth-grader showed up with his pet snake, which lunged at the screen to the delight of classmates. Another student was obviously feeling comfortable in a rocking chair as his head alternately bobbed into view and retreated below camera level.
I’m learning, too. I photographed the sixth-grader’s math assignment, emailed it to his computer from my phone and he attached it to another email to his instructor.
The fifth-grader engaged in a high-minded discussion of English sculptor Henry Moore’s work, led by his NEAAAT coach. “What does this look like and how does it make you feel,” the screen asked?
“Do people pay a lot of money for that?” asked my 10-year-old.
Guess he won’t be asking the art teacher for a college recommendation...
Down the hall, at the office, Diana had an urgent email to dispatch from her computer behind the sixth-grader. Her backside photo-bombed his math class, interrupting a lesson on calculating proportions.
A neighbor’s beef cow escaped its enclosure, causing quite a commotion in the neighborhood. I know teachers have heard every excuse for classroom interruptions, but this really happened.
Life goes on, even with students in the house.
Diana worked a real estate deal on her phone in the sunroom. The drier buzzer went off down the hall, prompting fifth-graders to ask if class was concluded. “Just the delicates,” I confirmed.
The robo-callers don’t give up when we’re studying sculpture and quadratic equations. “Charlie” called, during NEAAAT’s “flight class,” asking about my Medicare supplement, and offering to compare it to whatever he was peddling. Would I just give him my new Medicare number? I hope my grandson had his microphone muted when I responded.
Can you imagine virtual gym class? Me, neither. Ben and I headed outside for a brisk game of badminton instead. He lugged 40-pound Culligan water bottles up the stairs as part of weight training.
Alex’s coaches at NEAAAT and Ben’s teachers at Albemarle School are adept at the Zoom and Chromebook technology that defines virtual learning now. Everyone would rather be doing this in person.
“I get sleepy and end up with a headache after hours on the computer,” said Alex. “I’d rather be in class.”
Ben would, too. He likes graphs, so I am looking forward to finishing an explanation of the Treasury yield curve after an early release day.
If you see a teacher or a principal, say something nice. They deserve it.
Doug Gardner sat in assigned seating at Whittier Elementary School in Ohio six decades ago.