“It is said that if you are not a part of a solution then you must be a big part of the problem.”
Since the start of 2022 well over 27 school shootings have occurred in American schools, most resulting in death or bodily harm to students, teachers, school personnel and innocent bystanders.
We can’t bring back the lives lost at Columbine, Sandy Hook, Newtown, Santa Fe, Buffalo, Uvalde, and Tulsa but we can try to eliminate the instruments that caused those deaths.
Countless lives have been taken needlessly and, in each instance, politicians have cried, “What a tragedy … something has to be done.” That line has been repeated again and again and nothing has been done.
It seems to me the common denominator appears to be the wide accessibility of guns and assault weapons. Gun proponents resist background checks, waiting periods before gun purchases, abolishing the sale of assault weapons, and limiting the age at which one can buy a gun. Why don’t we have background checks or work to limit the capacity of magazines or something, anything, to tackle the problem?
Take guns out of the hands of immature and misguided persons under the age of 21. These same individuals who are too young to buy a pack of cigarettes, purchase alcohol or rent an automobile are given a license to purchase an AK-47 made before 1986 or AR-15. Who is manufacturing these guns anyway and filtering them into our society? Young people are not making all these guns and circulating them to every community in our society.
Are our politicians attached to these money-making deals, as it why they don’t want to get rid of their golden goose? Why don’t they want to take a stand against assault weapons?
A lethal conundrum permeates our American culture and it’s resulting in the senseless slaughter of innocent citizens. Since the beginning of 2022, there have been over 200 mass shootings.
Our congressional representatives are aiding and abetting mass murderers to commit the atrocities of killing innocent citizens of all races and ages, including students and even children. There is no doubt: someone has blood on their hands.
Can Congress adopt measures to ameliorate this crisis? Sure, they can! But Republicans in the House and Senate are getting too rich, too powerful and too afraid to rise up and stop this genocide. They are too aligned to corporate money bags and the National Rifle Association to open their mouths.
So rather than growing a backbone and caring about their constituents, they cave in and justify their actions by running for cover, hiding behind the 2nd Amendment to the U.S. Constitution — “the right to bear arms.”
Maybe politicians haven’t personally put guns in the hands of misguided persons with mental illness, and maybe Republican politicians haven’t fired the shot or murdered anyone personally. But the senseless slaughter of innocent citizens regardless of race, age or class has got to stop. The cancerous scourge of gun violence has metastasized in this country.
What can we do to rid ourselves of this scourge?
We as voters must stop making excuses for our own lack of action. We must stop listening and accepting the lies and empty promises of Republican politicians about solving this gun violence crisis. We must learn to dissect the charades and empty promises, read between the lines, and extricate ourselves from those who are not attentive to our pleas.
Public peril is often couched in seemingly benign, legalistic, pseudo-patriotic principles and skewed with fraudulent historical dialogue.
Over 80% of our population — Democrats and Republicans — are tired of the killing. We need and must have meaningful gun legislation. There is no legitimate reason for an individual to purchase a military-type assault weapon. Even if it is alleged to be used for a sport like hunting.
The NRA has been and is contributing millions of dollars to politicians in both the U.S. House and Senate, as well as to politicians in local races. Republicans have been bought and paid for; they have sold their souls to the NRA.
To put it succinctly, Republican politicians have been totally neutered. They are mere skeletons of what the forefathers envisioned patriotic leaders to be. They are small, little people with no moral conscience, values, ethics or courage. It’s a sad day when shells of titular leaders allow themselves to be castrated and bullied so openly in the public arena.
Are they patriots? I don’t think so. These individuals languish and shrink when confronted with any threatening circumstance imposed by the NRA.
There is a solution, and it comes in November. We need to vote.
In November, no matter what the economy looks like, no matter what the job situation is, no matter how many tax cuts are promised, no matter what, vote! Don’t fall for the standard Republican song “my thoughts and prayers go out to you”; “I feel your pain”; “I’m deeply hurt”; “I promise to be sensitive to your needs.” Learn to recognize a lie when you hear one.
Republicans have no intention of passing sensible gun legislation, even at the expense of our most valuable resource: our children.
The only answer is: any Republican politician running for office (who doesn’t support gun control) doesn’t deserve anyone’s vote, certainly not mine or yours. If you value America’s future, fire them and vote them out. Do your part to stop the destruction of this country’s future. We have got to end this slaughter!
Javon Brothers is an Elizabeth City native and author of “A Deadly Night in the Harbor of Hospitality,” a novel about a murder that took place in Elizabeth City in the 1940s.