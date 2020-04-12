The phone rang. That in and of itself is a much more rare occasion than it used to be when people were travelling and calling about booking a place to stay. I answered with little expectation as nothing seems predictable these days. To my surprise it was our lieutenant governor’s daughter, asking if my husband and I would be home later that afternoon.
Home is where most all of us are most of the time now and that afternoon was no exception. Yes, we would gladly host Dan Forest and his wife Alice for a visit and yes, I understood we would all have to comply with social distancing requirements while they were here.
Just after the virus struck, we were planning to host a luncheon for the lieutenant governor that of course had to be postponed. We thought perhaps this visit was a courtesy, thanking us for being willing to host and an apology for the late cancellation. How very nice, I thought as I hung up. It must be hard to deal with this crisis as a state leader; yet he would take a few minutes to visit ordinary folks in this fairly remote part of the state. Official work still had to be done but in a new type of format and with strange logistics.
So they arrived. How did we know? My daughter walked in the house and announced, did you know Dan Forest is on the front lawn? So much for fanfare! We welcomed the Forests in from the required distance and the lack of handshakes and hugs was awkward. We all lamented the lack of ability to have contact.
The Forests had stayed with us a while back when he was in town on official business for the reception the Museum of the Albemarle held when the museum hosted the “Gone with the Wind” exhibit. I learned about them personally then. How, upon returning from the reception, they got in comfortable attire and shared a classic southern cold plate in bed watching a movie like any of us would. No pretense, nothing fancy just happy to have a few hours of downtime together.
The next morning I got up to prepare breakfast early and was surprised to see any guests up before me. But the Forests I could see through my office window, out by the pool, Bibles in hand, starting their day together in the word. No one else to see or notice.
So when this couple explained they were stopping by out of concern for our business, it seemed very much in keeping with their character. They didn’t even stay long enough to accept refreshments or even sit down. I later learned they made a similar visit to a small business in a small town all the way in the western part of the state earlier that day and were returning to Raleigh after visiting us. This was a lot of hours in the car.
After asking us some questions about impacts on us, our local governments and the community, they prepared to leave. Before walking out, they paused just long enough to lay paper on a table and said they wanted to leave something for us they hoped would be helpful with our endeavors to keep our business going and to pass on blessings to help others, too. They said their goodbyes and left.
That piece of paper was a very generous check which stunned us and made us acutely aware of the goodness of others. The kind of goodness this virus crisis has been made clear to us over and over through the acts of love and generosity of others. So many people reaching out to care for other’s needs. Every single day we witness this community and region answering the question, “what can I do to make a difference for others?” I am not exaggerating the number of selfless incidents where a need became known and people rallied to meet it.
I have always loved making this our home; the quality of life it affords is truly unique. But the essence of what makes it unique is the relationship we choose to have with each other. It motivates people to do for another not for personal reward but because we feel a genuine stewardship obligation to each other.
I need to be a more humble person and nothing humbles you more than being the recipient of caring, compassion and kindnesses. If there is a silver lining to this awful cloud, it is experiencing the brotherly love of those who do for another with no personal expectation of getting anything back. Welcome to life in small, rural northeastern North Carolina.