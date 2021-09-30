Well, the world turns and City Manager Montre Freeman is still on paid vacation while councilors absent themselves from a final decision. And that’s too bad.
Rumors are that a supportive group of Elizabeth City State University officials and alumni, along with influential private citizens, are pushing councilors to re-instate Freeman. Freeman supporters have their own ideas of what he did or didn’t do but city councilors have proprietary information and it seems they would simply like all of this to go away. But with highly respected acting City Manager Eddie Buffaloe leaving soon, following numerous department heads out the door, the pressure is on council to find a way forward soon.
No matter what the loyalty of the university, the alumni and those friendly to Freeman, they seemed to have missed the point. The crux of the matter is not whether all of Freeman’s actions met the fine points of the law or not; nor whether he had the authority to do all the things he did. Most probably he didn’t. The problems are well beyond this.
Apparently City Manager Freeman decided he was a one-man band who could make decisions beyond his pay grade, ignoring the people who have been elected to make those decisions. In doing so he usurped the power of the City Council and the mayor, while in some respects bending if not breaking the law.
So when good citizens lobby the council to retain him they are saying, “Well, he’s made some mistakes, but he won’t do it again.” It is difficult to be certain of this as the mistakes were mistakes of hubris, acts of authority he did not possess.
To some, Freeman’s public role as spokesperson for the city during the recent protests had already cast doubts on his job-worthiness. His position as a hired hand demanded that he turn the press over to the mayor and the councilors whose job it is to represent the city to the public.
So although a well-spoken advocate, Freeman was really doing Mayor Bettie Parker’s job and the job of Mayor Pro Tem Johnnie Walton when the mayor was absent. That’s the crux of it. He assumed the mantle of leader when his job is to do the bidding of the elected officials.
Contrast this with the actions of Pasquotank County Manager Sparty Hammett who referred reporters to his commissioners and then stepped out of the way. That’s the way pros do it. By being available to media at all hours, City Manager Freeman fed the press and kept the story going at a time when making the story go away was in the city’s best interest.
And should he be re-instated, councilors should and will surely examine each action he makes in the light of what they now know (and the public doesn’t know). We’ll be faced with the problem of a city manager who does not have the complete trust of the folks who hired him. And that’s a mess.
Montre Freeman is a smart and well-spoken man who, as far as we know, did the best he could for the town with no intention of personal profit. His lack of understanding of the parameters of the job has been his downfall. A result that is equitable to all is difficult to imagine.
Peter Thomson is a resident of Elizabeth City.