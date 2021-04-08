So, how did we get here? Is it that we failed to hold our former president accountable for his adulterous sexual dalliances? Did that give license to his acolytes to commit their own sexual transgressions? Did the Me Too movement somehow just slide right by Matt Gaetz, Andrew Cuomo and Madison Cawthorn?
One would think that the 2017 allegations of misconduct against Roy Moore, the Republican U.S. Senate candidate from Alabama, for pursuing romantic relationships with girls as young as 16 when he was in his 30s would have brought this kind of inappropriate behavior to a halt. Apparently not.
Last week, The New York Times reported that Matt Gaetz, a Republican congressman from Florida, is under FBI investigation for the alleged sex trafficking of a minor, resulting from his taking a 17-year-old girl on out-of-state trips he paid for, and for giving her money as well.
This came out of an FBI investigation of Gaetz’s friend, Republican Josh Greenberg, who was elected Seminole County tax collector in 2016. Within a very few months, Greenberg had hired six friends — groomsmen at his wedding — to be tax collectors. He went on to award $1.9 million in contracts to his friends and business partners, and to spend public money to buy guns and body armor and ammunition and drones for his friends/groomsmen/tax collector staff, telling everyone in the office they needed to wear guns at work. He also spent $65,000 of public money on a new computer system for the office, which he used for a personal business he ran out of the tax collector’s office. In setting up the new system, he overloaded the electronics of the office and set the office on fire. These shenanigans brought Greenberg, who has now resigned, to the attention of the FBI.
The Orlando Sentinel detailed Greenberg’s “frequent social media pictures posing with far-right white nationalist types,” and his postings online about his friendship with Matt Gaetz and convicted felon Roger Stone.
When federal agents showed up at Greenberg’s house last summer to arrest him for allegedly stalking a local man who was going to run against him for county tax collector, they found stolen IDs, fake IDs, and materials for making more fake IDs in his office. It appears he was using his position to steal constituents’ identities, taking surrendered licenses from the agency’s shred basket.
When federal agents then went through Greenberg’s computers and electronics, they found evidence of sex trafficking of minors. What, exactly, was found on Greenberg’s computers is yet to be disclosed, but evidence of Gaetz traveling across state lines with a minor is part of the investigation of sex trafficking.
On a side note, Fox News host Dana Perino, interviewing House GOP leader Kevin McCarthy of California, asked if he could explain why Gaetz was the only member of the House to vote against an anti-sex trafficking bill in 2017. The vote was 418 to 1. McCarthy said he could not. Do we now know why?
New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo is also having his troubles. Several aides have come forward to accuse him of inappropriate and unwanted kissing and suggestive comments. Cuomo has denied the accusations and to date no charges have been filed against him.
Then there is U.S. Rep. Madison Cawthorn, the darling of the North Carolina Republican Party. Cawthorn had a reputation at Patrick Henry College of putting girls in compromising situations. According to the London Daily Mail, “ex-classmates say he sexually harassed women at the Christian college and they were warned not to go on ‘fun drives’ in his car because ‘bad things’ happened.”
Resident assistants at the college said they would warn young women to stay away from him. More than 20 former students told Buzzfeed they witnessed or experienced sexual misconduct or harassment by Cawthorn. The claims were in response to a scathing open letter to the Patrick Henry College community in October, signed by more than 150 members and describing Cawthorn’s “reputation of predatory behavior” and accusing him of “gross misconduct toward female peers.”
Cawthorn left the school after one semester amid accusations of “conduct against the school’s honor code” and academic failings. Cawthorn has denied all allegations of sexual impropriety.
Cawthorn has also been accused of lying about other elements of his past. He claimed that his 2014 accident caused him to lose an appointment to the Naval Academy. But in a 2017 deposition, he admitted that he had been rejected by the academy before his accident, apparently because of poor high school grades.
Cawthorn, who was partially paralyzed in a car accident when he was 18, claimed the person driving the car he was in left him to die. But the driver, Bradley Ledford, says that is not true. Ledford pulled Cawthorn from the car as soon as he got out. Cawthorn said he was “dead,” but the emergency crew and Ledford testified that he was just unconscious. He has also claimed he trained for the 2020 summer Paralympics, but the International Paralympic Committee says he never competed and was not involved with a team.
Cawthorn is an attractive young man who seems to think his good looks will buy him success. He has said he doesn’t want anyone to vote for him out of sympathy, but looking at his qualifications for elective office, one wonders if that is the only thing he has going for him.
Martha Johnson is a resident of Elizabeth City.