Whatever happened to “Sunday clothes?”
You know, the dress up clothes at the top of the sartorial pyramid, above “school clothes” and “play clothes?”
Sunday clothes were for church and maybe if you were getting a big award at school. Otherwise, you wore school clothes to class, then changed into play clothes when you got home, so you wouldn’t get the school clothes dirty.
I guess Sunday clothes have disappeared, like last names.
“Hi, I’m Doug. I’ll be managing your life savings,” I might tell a client today.
The kid on the front row at Easter services was attired in sweatpants and T-shirt, Crocs on his feet. Given where church attendance has been lately, we should be glad he showed up at all.
Then, there is Retired Man Syndrome.
This ailment afflicts former corporate and professional types of my acquaintance, who, upon leaving the workforce, start to look a little seedy. You know, in need of a haircut, wearing torn jeans and a T-shirt in public. This insidious form of casual dress affects me.
I noticed it the first time I showed up for a Zoom meeting in what fashionistas call, “athleisure wear.” I call it “gym clothes.” I hadn’t showered or shaved either.
“What’s the big deal?” ask young readers (if there are any). Who gets dressed up for work anymore, let alone for a Zoom meeting with a non-profit board?
It wasn’t always this way.
My junior year of high school I witnessed the principal send my history teacher, Anthony Fiorello, home for wearing a turtleneck to class. Mr. Fiorello was snappily attired in dress shoes and pants with a well-fitted sport jacket over his white turtleneck. The guy could have hosted a TV show today.
But in that era male teachers were expected to show up in suit and tie or go home.
The next year my dad dragged me to the men’s department at Bamberger’s Department Store to buy a new suit and sport jacket for college — “where you will break bread with gentlemen,” he told me.
The only broken bread I saw for four years were the dinner rolls that bounced off my head in numerous food fights.
Fifteen years later the trainer in my financial advisory class instructed a loafer-wearing classmate to come back the following day with “a pair of big boy shoes,” with laces and a cap toe.
I once lugged a leather briefcase across the sands of Nags Head in July to see a client. The eminent federal judge from Portsmouth warned me he might be on the beach with his grandchildren at the hour of our appointment. That is when I appeared from behind the dunes like some apparition decked out in black, pin-striped suit, tie and spit-polished dress shoes.
It wasn’t long after this that former Goldman Sachs CEO, New Jersey Gov. and U.S. Sen. Jon Corzine made the front page of the Wall Street Journal as the first Street executive to sport a beard.
Soon enough, ties came off and sports jackets appeared. Dot-com executives with their hoodies and facial hair looked suspiciously like the perps who just robbed a convenience store in the surveillance films on the 11 p.m. news.
Banker friends started going to the office sans socks.
The first time I went to a Rotary Club meeting without a tie and socks, I felt like I was out in public in a speedo. But I am getting used to it.
This may be the year I use some of my neckties to truss up the tomato plants.
The New York papers report that “hot pants” are making a comeback. I’ve seen acres of exposed flesh, much of it covered by indecipherable tattoos, at Water Country USA and the beach. Hot pants cannot be good for America.
Good facial hair eludes me. I rationalize four days without shaving as commanding a “with it look,” but I look less like Bradley Cooper and more like Woody Harrelson after a bender. Diana always said my moustaches looked like caterpillars.
That reminds me of the Lime Green Jacket Incident.
I liked that jacket. I wore it most often to call on clients at the Outer Banks in the summer, decades after shunning the pinstriped suit.
Diana told me I resembled an old man on a cruise. I countered that nine people complimented me the first day. I promised not to wear it in February.
“They are just humoring you,” she told me.
Repeated wearings provoked more of the same. One night I appeared before her with the offending garment in one hand and a large pair of poultry shears in the other, cut off the arms and sliced it up the back. “No mas!” I shouted as I heaved the remnants into the trash.
I did draw a red line and made Diana promise never to let me buy those off-white athletic shoes with the Velcro strips or to let me out in public wearing dark socks with sandals.
I still have some dignity.
Doug Gardner is sock-less in Weeksville.