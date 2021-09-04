It’s a good time to be unemployed this Labor Day 2021.
If you are educated and ambitious, you may be part of the “Great Resignation.”
Millions of workers, tired of frantic schedules and grumpy bosses, have used the COVID quarantine to reassess their lives. Copious unemployment benefits, rent moratoriums and new entitlements have allowed these workers to quit and look for new careers.
I’m happy for those who have used the subsidized labor shortage to improve their life. A family member quit two part-time gigs requiring weekend work without benefits, for one six-figure job with benefits and weekends off.
Garbage men and school bus drivers are making more than $15 an hour. Wages are rising at the fastest pace in years. Adam Smith’s “invisible hand” has effectively rendered moot the minimum wage debate and propelled it to double digits, well above the official $7.25 an hour.
Last month the employees of a national food chain restaurant in Elizabeth City walked off the job at the lunch hour, leaving food and the cash register wide open. A conscientious customer called police to watch over the place until the owner arrived from another store.
If you are not fond of working, it’s a great time to be unemployed, too. You won’t starve. Uncle Sam sent three rounds of stimulus checks totaling $6,400 to millions of couples. If you have children, the Democrats sent your child tax credit six months early this summer. Taken together, these payments constitute a universal basic income. And, that is before Medicaid and food stamps that have been fixtures for more than 50 years.
Notice that the recent $4 trillion federal pandemic spendathon included no work requirement for any of the benefits. At least Franklin D. Roosevelt 85 years ago paired an expansion of the federal safety net to community service via the Civilian Conservation Corps and the Works Progress Administration.
I’m glad workers have new leverage with their employers. Mostly, I am afraid our generous government is eroding their will to work.
A friend shakes his head about his college-educated son pulling down $45,000 annually in unemployment pay in another state. The young man has no intention of seeking work until the federal supplement ends this month, his father said.
Friends operating businesses in the food service, hospitality and retail sectors are shortening hours because workers won’t show up, even for interviews.
I’ve been conducting my own unscientific survey of wait staff wages. The responses range from “more than $15 an hour,” “about $20 an hour,” to “$50,000 annually,” and “more than I made as a teacher.” But you’ve gotta’ show up.
A plumbing contractor tells me that young men show up for job interviews in bare feet. Many of them “left my driver’s license at home.”
A veteran painting contractor said that his painters could earn $500 weekly after taxes if he did not have to peel them off their living room floors from a drunken stupor at least once a week.
A landscaper I know already pays his laborers $14.50 an hour, plus benefits, “if they show up.”
Regular attendance is a huge challenge for many workers. Keeping a driver’s license is another. Being able to use a measuring stick or perform elementary arithmetic calculations stump too many Americans, according to business owners. This is the other side of the minimum wage debate.
Academic economists and think-tank types who set policy probably never run into workers like this.
I counted 11 signs advertising jobs on the short drive from my home to Ehringhaus Street. The positions needing workers included several in food service as well as certified nurse assistants, lab techs, machinists, prison staff, shipyard workers, auto mechanics and tire salesmen.
A Rotarian friend told me that his son just started his work career with a local contractor at $13 hourly.
“He has no experience, but was the only one who showed up for an interview, so they hired him on the spot,” my friend said.
Doug Gardner started his work life making $3 an hour.