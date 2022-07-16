It’s kinda the good, the bad and the ugly.
Our downtown parks are the treasures of the city and three of them got new signs courtesy of our Tourism Development Authority and Parks and Recreation Department. And that’s good. It doesn’t sound like much and by golly it took a long time, but it’s a definite improvement.
At Moth Boat Park, at the bottom of Main Street, the city replaced the original faded, view-obstructing, giant of a sign with a good looking one that lets people see the Pasquotank River. Another was placed at Dog Corner Park, which never had a real sign to call its own. And finally, there’s also a new sign at Coast Guard Park. Just imagine, we’re a Coast Guard City with a Coast Guard Marathon and after naming a piece of waterfront Coast Guard Park we don’t put a sign up for years. Well that’s now been rectified, so kudos to the folks who got it done.
Unfortunately it looks like city financial problems don’t allow these parks the upkeep they deserve: Waterfront Park has a string of four streetlights that illuminate nothing. Now this may be romantic, but it’s sure not welcoming.
And Mariners’ Wharf Park really needs help. In many ways it’s the outdoor living room of Elizabeth City with events on the green every week: festivals, markets and community get-togethers. It’s also visitors’ water entry to Elizabeth City.
These days some of the incoming boats take one look at the docks and decide that life has got to be better on the other side of the bridge. The park has one streetlight that apparently can’t be fixed, loose bricks in the walk with grass growing through it, rails that badly need painting, docks that need help and even one dock without a top on it.
All this means that the boaters’ first impression of Elizabeth City is that it’s a mess. Meanwhile the rank and file Parks and Recreation guys do a great job with what they have. With all the events, and a record number of people downtown, (some of them litterbugs), they keep over-busy saving the park from looking worse.
If you ask leaders about the problems they’ll tell you they’re waiting for contract workers to turn up, welders, electricians, the like. But it’s been months now. Maybe the new signs will give them the impetus to get started.
On the good side, our newly elected mayor, Kirk Rivers, like a knight on his first quest, charged off to Raleigh to fix a serious problem. Helped by outgoing state Sen. Bob Steinburg, he obtained the funding for a crucial sewer line. Without that money, major expansion at Elizabeth City State University and Hockmeyer Equipment Corp. could not happen. He understood the urgency and acted quickly and smartly. It was what we had hoped for in a new leader.
But the ugly part may come when we soon start trying to attract a new city manager. Interim City Manager Richard Hicks was a longtime, highly successful member of the North Carolina community of city mangers, as was previous interim City Manager Ralph Clark. Mr. Hicks quit, suddenly and controversially. (Mayor Rivers says he doesn’t know why). While Clark did not quit, he left behind an extraordinary letter accusing council of incompetent pettifogging and personal vendettas.
That letter, along with the sudden resignation of a highly qualified city veterans must raise sincere doubts in the minds of those experienced city managers ready for their next job. (And they do talk to each other). It makes our town’s job of finding a new manager doubly difficult.
At best, running a city with financial and infrastructure woes is not easy. When the manager is confronted with a lack of respect by disputatious councilors it becomes impossible.
Let’s hope our action-oriented mayor can somehow curb the worst impulses of City Council and help find a city manager with the right experience, (and a thick skin) who can deal with the situation. Then maybe the new city manager will fix the parks.
Peter Thomson is a resident of Elizabeth City.