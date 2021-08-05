First, let me say that there is no such thing as a free lunch. Old western saloons, followed by bars and taverns, may have offered a nice buffet for their clientele; but, you can be sure the price of the beverages covered the food.
There has not been free food since the Israelites were given manna from heaven during their sojourn to the Promised Land. We toss the word around casually; but, someone has to pick up the tab.
Our politicians like to say they give millions to the needy through many programs and direct funds to projects benefiting their constituents. If you think this money is free, ask any taxpayer for their opinion. Just be prepared for a heated answer that may melt your earwax.
The 20th century was the era of the “Happy Hour.” It probably can trace its roots to Prohibition and the “Roaring Twenties.” Establishments were racing to outdo their competitors with free promotions. I would say it peaked in the ‘80s or the ‘90s. Maybe that was when I peaked.
It was the time of the “two martini lunch.” That was well received by the businessmen in their three-piece suits entertaining clients. However, President Jimmy Carter did not share their feelings and ended it through the IRS.
I was traveling then and spent a lot of time in hotels. It’s weird, but at home I am comfortable with chilling and watching TV. On the road, and alone in a hotel room, the walls seem to close in on me. But that’s another story.
Their bar’s complimentary buffet was well done and provided an ample meal for the traveler. I am told that many dinners on an expense report were of the liquid variety. I do not know this from personal experience. My morning’s sluggishness and headaches were the result of a strange bed and dry hotel heat.
Speaking of that, the “two-for-one happy hour” was a big hit; but, wisely discontinued later. Imagine stopping for an adult beverage and a friend buys another round. Ask your friendly neighborhood police officer what his breathalyzer would say to four drinks in about an hour.
But back to the freebies. How many TV commercials have you seen where they say “But, that’s not all. Call in the next few minutes and we’ll double the order. Just pay separate shipping and handling.” Don’t think for a minute that the extra shipping and handling does not cover the free item.
We must not forget the “30-day free trial” offered on services and products today. If it’s free for 30 days, why do they want your credit card upfront? Instead, they could contact you after 29 days and say that time is up and you must pay or they will end the trial. They want your card first, knowing that you will forget to cancel when the trial is up.
You realize it when the charge hits your bill. You then cancel, or procrastinate, and get hit with a second month. Some of the deals may be good and you want to continue. That’s OK; but, most are not and they’ve got one or more payments out of you by using the “free” word.
In closing, I have to clarify what I said earlier about God’s manna being the last free thing. It did not stop thousands of years ago. It is still there for us today. Just as bread was what they needed then, he is prepared to give us what we need now. That is always free for the asking.
God bless and have a great day.