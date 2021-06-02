Insurrection: “a violent uprising against an authority or government.” That pretty much nails it, doesn’t it? So, why do some Republicans insist on saying the insurrection of Jan. 6 was not an insurrection? Why do they want to characterize the violent attack as just “a normal tourist visit?”
Now we are hearing that the violent attack on our Capitol by these “tourists“ did damage that will cost millions to repair. We already knew that lives were lost when Capitol police were attacked and beaten. In fact, the GOP congressman who characterized the insurrectionists as just tourists, U.S. Rep. Andrew Clyde, R-Ga., was captured on camera rushing to barricade the doors of the House chamber against these “tourists” as they attacked the Capitol building.
And yet, these same Republicans and others of their political party refuse to support the establishment of an independent commission — comprised of an equal number of Democrats and Republicans — to investigate the worst attack on our Capitol since the War of 1812. Their stonewalling is just another attack on our democracy.
Polls show that a solid majority of Americans from both political parties favor the commission. In the House, 35 Republican representatives broke with their party leadership to support the commission bill. Bully for them! But House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., who called our former president during the insurrection, asking him to tell his supporters to stop the attack, has folded his tent and is back under the former president’s umbrella. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., who just a short time ago expressed his support for a bipartisan commission, decided to vote against the commission and asked senators in his party to follow his lead. Have they no shame?
It appears they do not. As with other issues before the Senate, some have chosen to kowtow to our disgraced former president, just as they have done through multiple scandals about his sexual escapades, his attempts to blackmail foreign leaders to enlist their support in his reelection effort, pandering to foreign enemies to interfere in our 2020 election to support his reelection, stoking violence and mayhem with his supporters and two impeachment trials. What does it take for Republicans to stand up to this man who cost them the presidency, the Senate and the House? Do they not see what a disaster he is to our country and their party?
Why, if he is as innocent as he likes to pretend, does he object to a bipartisan commission to study the causes of the insurrection and what needs to be done to prevent it ever happening in the future? The answer is simple, and it is why he was impeached a second time: He was not innocent. He urged and incited the mob to do just what they did. His behavior amounts to treason: “attacking a state authority to which one owes allegiance.”
But his Republican Party does not want anyone to investigate the insurrection, because a fair and impartial panel would have to investigate and expose the Big Lie that Trump won the election. An inquiry would almost certainly require McCarthy to testify under oath about his actions during the insurrection and his knowledge of the former president’s apparent disregard for the safety of Congress.
But the Republican stonewalling is probably a gift to the Democrats, because it gives them the freedom to call a committee without Republican support, as the Republicans did with the Bengazi investigation. McConnell has admitted privately that they did not investigate Bengazi because it was a situation worth investigating. They did it to throw dirt on Hillary Clinton and derail her presidential ambitions. They spent two years and $8 million trying to find something to besmirch Hillary. In the end, they found nothing.
But the Jan. 6 insurrection is another story. Americans witnessed that in real time. We saw the former president and his minions incite the mob and the mob attack the Capitol. We saw them beat Capitol police with flag poles and anything else at hand. We saw Capitol police pressed into broken windows, and beat down steps. We saw it. And we know the former president is responsible.
Now the New York state attorney general has joined forces with the attorney general for the Southern District of New York to investigate the former president for both civil and criminal offenses. Lawyers are saying the former president is likely to be indicted before the end of summer for financial crimes. Members of his family and his financial fixer have been urged to hire their own attorneys. People who have worked with the former president before expect him to turn on everyone in his circle if he has to — except Ivanka. She’s a maybe.
He has called his supporters “disgusting people” with whom he doesn’t want to shake hands. Still, they continue to support him. It boggles the mind.
Martha Johnson is a resident of Elizabeth City.