“Nobody can defend it, and nobody should defend it,” House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-California, said on Jan. 10, 2021, four days after the Capitol was attacked by Trump supporters. “I’ve had it with this guy. If this isn’t impeachable, I don’t know what is.”
Within weeks, of course, McCarthy was on his way to Mar-a-Lago to kiss Trump’s ring. He now says that he never said what he said, despite it being on tape. NBC political commentator Rachel Maddow said about McCarthy’s denial: “He was caught in a flat out lie. He is an epic embarrassment for Republicans.” Republican political strategist Rick Wilson, writing for Raw Story, says. “It’s a lesson about his character, and that of today’s Republican party.”
But many prominent Republicans don’t seem to have any character and don’t seem to be embarrassed — about anything. The supporters of the true Republican party have stood far back out of the way of knuckleheads like Marjorie Taylor Green, Paul Gosar, Matt Gaetz and Madison Cawthorn. But they need to grow a backbone, come into the light and take back their party.
Starting with gun control. There were 10 mass shootings last week in the U.S., following back-to-back massacres in weeks before that. Meanwhile, attempts to pass gun-regulation measures have stalled in Congress as Republicans refuse to consider major gun regulation. They say they are the party of law and order, but in gun-toting Texas, an entire 4th grade class was murdered along with two teachers, their bodies so riddled with bullets that they could not be identified by their own parents. Funerals had to wait for DNA results to be sure parents were burying their own children. This because of a disgruntled maniac with a gun.
Andrew Gawthorpe, writing for The Guardian, says “The gun is a poisonous offshoot of American individualism” taken to its extreme. Our country is young and was settled by the gun, not as most countries in our world which are hundreds and thousands of years old, many settled before guns were invented. We have idolized the frontiersman and the cowboys who forced our will on Native Americans by gun violence.
As Gawthorpe says, “It’s no coincidence that whenever a horrific mass shooting occurs, those in favor of guns respond by claiming that the solution to the guns of the bad guys is more guns in the hands of the ‘good guys,’ which is a response to a ‘deep-seated American historical myth’ that allows these shooters to imagine themselves as heroes, ridding our country of others.” Like the Proud Boys and their ilk.
“But they are not heroes,” says Gawthorpe, “they are the nightmare obverse of the ideal of the frontiersman.” They do not bring peace and order. Their guns make society less safe, and their “sense of participation in America’s deepest myths about itself” comes at the expense of tens of thousands of lives a year, sometimes the lives of small, innocent children. The incidence of mass shootings in our country is 100 times the rate of other developed countries.
New York practices gun control. Houston does not. Houston has four times as many gun deaths as New York per 100,000 people. Gun control saves lives.
Gun owners claim they have a right to bear arms, based on a misreading of the Second Amendment, which allows citizens to have guns in order to provide for a citizen militia, because the country did not then have a military. It was not intended to promote citizens running amok with guns and ignorance. There have been 233 mass shootings in this country in 2022, as of Memorial Day.
In his recent speech against gun violence, President Biden gave us a sobering statistic: over the last 20 years, more school-aged children have died from guns than on-duty police officers or active-duty military combined.
Gun violence is a “contagious and epidemic health problem,” says activist and researcher Gary Slutkin, “death begets death.” Slutkin says gun violence is a contagious health problem: when an individual is exposed to violence in their community or their home they become at risk of developing violent behaviors. “The brain is picking up the violence it sees and copying it,” much like a virus replicates in a body. Republicans profit from a fear of arbitrary death, any time and any place, and use that fear to coax support from gun owners.
A recent Senate vote on a domestic terrorism bill failed. Every single Republican senator voted against it. Does that make us more safe?
One has to ask, why are gun-practice targets silhouettes of human beings, and not dangerous animals?
Martha Johnson is a resident of Elizabeth City.