After the 2020 election and again after the Capital riot in January, the liberal media could not stop talking about how the Republican Party was losing voters in droves.
“The GOP is dying as 140,000 Republicans flee the party,” said Politicususa. “Republican voters switching parties,” proclaimed the York Daily Record. “Republicans in Pennsylvania changing party registration following deadly insurrection at the Capitol,” wrote cbslocal.com.
Much of the liberal press makes assumptions about all things conservative when reaching conclusions with little to no objective analysis cited. The latest liberal consensus is “droves” of GOP members fleeing the party after the Capitol riot because they’re disgusted with President Trump.
Of course. The only thing missing from their profound proclamations is that these folks “fleeing” have finally concluded Trump and his supporters really are Nazis. Do not fear, I am sure one of my fellow columnists will realize they missed this opportunity and write exactly that.
Since I take liberal press proclamations as legitimately as I take poll results, I thought it would be interesting to see if this conclusion that the GOP is in BIG trouble because of change in party affiliation indicated some new historic phenomenon.
Pennlive.com published an article on the 2016 election in Pennsylvania less than a month before the election, and reported the following: “Here is the number of voters switching party since Jan. 1, with changes between Oct. 3-11 in parentheses:
To Democratic: 40,060 (2,040) from Republican; 68,981 (2,830) from other.
To Republican: 100,962 (3,355) from Democratic; 50,179 (1,726) from other.
Between 2008-15, 124,526 Republicans changed to Democratic, while 192,521 switched from Democratic to Republican.
“The state GOP claims 243,139 new voters have registered Republican since the November 2015 election, and that it’s nearly twice the new GOP registrants in the two past presidential elections.”
So it seems it is historically common to see voters change registration around elections. It is also common to see liberals proclaim Republicans doing something is completely different than Democrats doing the same something.
Just like this interesting information from The Federalist on Nov. 18, 2016: “Nearly half of Democrats think the 2016 presidential election was ‘rigged,’ according to a new poll released this week by YouGov. The poll found that a whopping 42 percent of Democrats believe the election was rigged. Only 58 percent of Democrats responded that Donald Trump was ‘legitimately’ elected on Nov. 8.”
Imagine that. How dare those dangerous Democrats who are clearly in need of canceling and brainwashing put society at such risk by holding these views! Wait, I almost forgot. It is only dangerous if Republicans or Trump supporters hold this belief after an election.
So what is the reality regarding voter registration trends? The Pew Research Center published an analysis of this subject on Aug. 4, 2020, concluding that both parties failed to get a net gain by the 9% of voters who had switched party affiliation since 2018. One in five voters made a change in affiliation, with Republicans gaining 5% and Democrats 4%.
Interestingly, the study concluded that those who switched affiliations were less likely to be politically engaged: “Majorities of both Republican (61%) and Democratic registered voters (63%) who consistently identified with or leaned toward their parties in five surveys between September 2018 and July 2020 say they follow what is going on in government and politics most of the time. That compares with 36% of voters who currently align with the Republican Party but had shifted their party identification at some point in the past two years and 41% who are currently Democrats but had changed their party previously. “
It should surprise no one that Republicans were more disaffected with their party after the 2020 election than were Democrats. But I think those who assume the majority of disaffection is with Donald Trump are foolish. I believe the disaffection is largely with the response of party leaders to Trump that has these voters turning to other political party options and the GOP will be strategically disadvantaged if they do not face this disaffection and address it. A more bottom-up approach is needed in Republican Party organizations and elected leaders must reflect the views of the members at large, not the swamp elite.
If the GOP faces its reality then the party-switching will likely be no more than the typical historic trend around elections. But trust me, whatever the reality turns out to be, liberals will spin it as something different than when disaffection happens amongst them. Just as they have with skepticism about election results: healthy for liberals, reckless and irresponsible for conservatives. You know the drill.
Holly Audette is a small-business owner active in political and civic causes.