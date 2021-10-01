Back in January, U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene introduced articles of impeachment against President Biden for his shady dealings with his son, Hunter. She followed up with two more articles in August relating to Afghanistan and the eviction moratorium. But no one paid much attention to the flaky Republican from Georgia.
In early September, U.S. Rep. Randy Weber, a Republican from Texas, introduced articles of impeachment alleging Biden disregarded warnings about Afghanistan. This didn’t make much noise in Congress or in the media either.
But just last week, impeachment business started to get serious. Republican Ohio Rep. Bob Gibbs introduced three articles of impeachment for Biden’s mishandling of the Afghan evacuation, his creation of the southern border crisis and his disregard of the Supreme Court’s warning against expanding the moratorium on evictions.
In this instance, Gibbs had three co-sponsors: Reps. Andy Biggs, R-Arizona; Brian Babin, R-Texas; and Weber.
Of course, with Nancy Pelosi in charge of the House, these articles will go nowhere. But Republicans are putting Biden on notice: when Republicans regain control of the House next November, he will be impeached. He is going to be held accountable for his actions.
Is the mainstream media picking up on this? No. It has more important matters to focus on. Like the murder of Gabrielle Petito and the search for her “person of interest” fiancé Brian Laundrie. No doubt viewers are sympathetic to the loss of the beautiful Gabrielle, but does this one story merit 24/7 coverage?
Whatever happened to coverage of Chicago’s daily carnage? Nothing new, I guess. Besides, Chicago has a Democratic mayor, and the left-leaning media doesn’t want to push too hard against one of their own.
There’s so much more to cover, but a media that bashed Donald Trump non-stop can’t bring itself to be too critical of President Biden. There are stories coming out of Afghanistan about Taliban fighters hunting down, torturing and killing Afghans who worked for the Americans. Christian converts are being persecuted as apostates, their children beheaded. Americans left behind by Biden are pleading for help, but mostly hear pious platitudes from the government that abandoned them.
It’s no wonder Biden avoids talking about Afghanistan, and he certainly doesn’t want to acknowledge his responsibility for the thousands of Haitian migrants under a bridge in Del Rio. After all, he’s the one who invited them.
How about his unpopular COVID vaccination mandates or the multi-trillion-dollar spending bills he supports? Or inflation? Or massive tax increases? Or the reasons his popularity polls are tanking? No. Instead, let’s talk about restoring the Paris climate accords and the nuclear deal with Iran. Will the media cover any of this honestly?
But there’s a glimmer of hope. Those who could speak no evil about Biden before the presidential elections last November are now acknowledging (sort of) that they were peddling lies about the Hunter Biden laptop. It wasn’t Russian disinformation after all: the New York Post’s laptop-based report about the Bidens’ corrupt influence peddling was accurate. Would the election results have been different had the voters known the facts buried by the media and censored by Big Tech?
Will the media bury the recent revelation that “fair share” Joe Biden has been cheating on his taxes and now owes the IRS half a million dollars?
Is it any wonder Republicans are intent on impeaching this incompetent and corrupt president?
Claude Milot is a resident of Perquimans County.