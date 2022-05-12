The members of the U.S. Supreme Court appointed by Republican presidents appear to be ready to overturn Roe v. Wade, unless the 69% of Americans who support keeping it the law of the land demonstrate their public outrage sufficiently loudly to encourage a rethinking of the court’s position. Republican leaders won’t discuss whether abortion should be legal. They want to talk about leaks. Leaks are incidental — the topic is not. Just more obfuscation by Republicans.
Leaks and lies. Axios recently leaked a 3-page memo from the National Republican Senatorial Committee. Amanda Marcotte writes in The Washington Post that the memo advises that the Republican campaign strategy is “to lie. A lot. Lie so often that your opponents grow exhausted trying to disprove your lies.” It’s a tried-and-true trick for the GOP.
Former President Donald Trump perfected use of the strategy. From his first days in the White House when he lied about the size of his inaugural crowd — and still does — to the end, when he said he didn‘t plan the insurrection. Presidential historian Michael Beschloss says, “I have never seen a president in American history who has lied so continuously and so outrageously as Donald Trump, period.” Washington Post fact-checker says the total tally of the then-president’s lies over four years was 30,563.
“Republicans do not want to throw doctors and women in jail,” says the 3-page memo of GOP talking points, but this, too, is a lie. Republicans in Louisiana are already drafting a bill that would imprison both doctors and patients for abortion, under homicide laws.
Under President Obama, the then Republican-dominated Congress repeatedly threatened to shut down the government as a way to take away contraception services, and waged war against public clinics that provide them. Trump appointed a secretary of Health and Human Services who believed that employers should be able to fire women who take birth control. George W. Bush backed a program to teach children that birth control pills make you unlovable. A popular Republican party accusation at the time was that women who use birth control are sex workers. Some Republicans admit they want to overturn Griswold v. Connecticut, the decision that legalized contraception.
The Republican Party has long called itself “conservative.” But what does conservative really mean? Does it mean they are moral? If that were the case, why have they not condemned Trump for his many and egregious moral lapses, like adultery, or the sexual escapades of his followers?
Republicans like to say they are the party of “family values.” But if that is the case, why are so many of them guilty of acting against their own family? With so many Republican leaders caught in sexual escapades that destroy their family, surely they cannot be described as moral or believing in family values.
Does it mean they are ethical? If that were the case, why have they not expressed outrage at Trump’s many ethical lapses, like bank fraud and tax fraud? Republicans preach against election fraud, and then give us Mark Meadows, who simultaneously was registered to vote in three different states.
The current Republican Party is a far cry from the Grand Old Party that gave us Lincoln. That GOP used to be about fair treatment for all. Lincoln fought a war to free enslaved people, but the current GOP is about enslaving us all to the dictates of Trump: an immoral, unethical, narcissistic crook and con man.
And now, they propose to enslave every woman and girl of childbearing age, ignoring the rights to bodily autonomy protected by our constitution. The U.S. Constitution guarantees every American the right to “privacy and personal autonomy,” and to be “secure in their persons.” An essential part of human rights is personal autonomy, including the right to make our own decisions about our own health. Not just every male American. American women, too.
No one has the right to tell someone else what to do with their own bodies.
Martha Johnson is a resident of Elizabeth City.