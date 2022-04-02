Ever wonder who is supervising all those state and federal employees who are “working from home?”
I know of three state employees ostensibly with full-time, demanding jobs who make a nice living in direct sales.
Who is watching them?
Another built houses on taxpayer time. One customer told me he thought the builder’s state job was only part-time. A second customer didn’t realize the contractor worked for the state at all.
A CPA friend said that he used to be able to call contacts by name at the N.C. Department of Revenue or the IRS to iron out problems for his clients.
Not since COVID sent legions of them home two years ago.
The CPA resorts to leaving notes on the Department of Revenue office door on Griffin Street. He hopes they will answer him eventually.
The IRS, he’s learned, had 2,500 people working at their mail center outside Washington until they were told to go home. Three people labor there now, alongside mountains of unopened mail.
The workaround, if you do not file electronically, is to send your return via certified mail. The government has hired a private sector contractor to look for certified returns, send a receipt to the taxpayer and deposit their tax payment in the US Treasury. Can’t do that from home.
About half of all federal workers were at home during the peak of the pandemic. The majority said they preferred working in their homes and were more productive there.
There are legions of local, state and federal workers who labored at the office, in public, throughout the COVID pandemic. The same is true in the private sector. The sheer volume of anecdotal evidence that workers are gaming the work-from-home model is concerning.
Many of you may be part of the keyboard economy, happily tapping away at your laptop in your pajamas. The Wall Street Journal reported that some private-sector types, like my friends in state government, are holding down two jobs with competing firms while working from home. They sure are more productive, out of the sight of bosses.
If your physician or banker refuses to return your phone calls or show up at their offices, you can find a new doctor or a new bank. We’re stuck with the government employees we have, and we must pay them. Federal employment holds steady at almost 3 million while N.C. payrolls surged to 128,000, including the UNC system.
You can find state workers posting art and clothing for sale on social media during standard, weekday work hours.
An Atlanta television station released film provided by a Veteran’s Administration employee of a manager at home in a bubble bath with his government-issued laptop propped on the edge of the tub during a staff meeting. The manager’s caption read, “My office for the next hour.”
One irate vet told the Atlanta TV station that he waited six months for an appointment with an ophthalmologist, an appointment that the bubble-bathing civil servant was charged with arranging.
The vet went blind while waiting.
The Social Security Administration is hiring retirees as temps to increase live staffing at 400 field offices. Lucky workers will get $74,000 annually, plus their pensions, to work until 4:30 p.m. each day.
The Washington Post newspaper editorialized last month that it was time for federal employees to head back to the office. The paper got more than 1,000, mostly angry, replies.
One reader suggested that many government services were available online with no need for an office visit or human interaction. Why, then, the need for 3 million federal worker bees?
That reminded me of the state employee who groused about Walmart pushing shoppers through self-checkout.
Maybe Walmart is taking its cue from Raleigh and Washington, D.C.
You can see Doug Gardner in person around the Weeksville section of Pasquotank County.