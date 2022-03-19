We’re sure Elizabeth City police and fire officials had plenty of reasons — most related to safety — for advising Ralph Clark, the city’s former interim manager, to deny the Pasquotank Chapter of the NAACP’s request for a parade-walk permit on the one-year anniversary of Andrew Brown Jr.’s shooting death by local sheriff’s deputies.
The civil rights group’s own inattention to detail on its application for the march — initially not answering obvious questions about approximately how many people might participate or what time its “Journey for Justice” would end — didn’t help.
But we believe Clark’s denial of the NAACP’s request was hasty and should be reconsidered.
Even nearly a year later, Brown’s shooting death on April 21, 2021, by Pasquotank sheriff’s deputies while serving drug-related arrest and search warrants at his home remains an open wound for some members of our community. Summarily dismissing, without discussion, the NAACP’s request to remember what happened that day by staging a parade on city streets does nothing to heal the wound. It only makes it bigger.
Clark, responding after Pasquotank NAACP President Keith Rivers criticized his decision, noted the omissions in the group’s parade application. But Clark’s response also revealed city officials’ distrust of those requesting to stage the Journey for Justice.
“It was not clear enough if it was going to be just a walk from one place to the other or would they stop and block traffic,” Clark said. “If we go back to the results from some of the past permits they got, some of them have stopped and blocked traffic. We don’t have the manpower to deal with rerouting traffic. And everything else.’’
We’re not sure what Clark was referring to by “everything else” since all of the protest marches last year in the wake of Brown’s shooting death were peaceful. There were arrests but none for anything more serious than impeding traffic or disorderly conduct. Most of those arrested in fact had their charges later dismissed.
There were several demonstrations that specifically targeted the homes of individual public officials with connections to the Brown case. But those appear to have been outliers. Certainly they caused no incidents that should now arbitrarily disqualify the NAACP from getting a parade-walk permit.
The route the NAACP has proposed for its 1.1-mile Journey for Justice is pretty generic and closely mirrors those used for Elizabeth City’s Christmas Parade and Elizabeth City State University’s Homecoming Parade. We get that policing a parade where the participants are calling for justice is different from policing one with a lot of smiling people on floats. But policing a protest march also isn’t inherently more dangerous than a Christmas parade. Just ask police in Waukesha, Wisconsin, where a motorist killed five and injured scores more during last year’s Christmas parade. Things can go wrong.
Because of that, policing a parade takes planning and cooperation. It also requires trust. Police have to trust that participants are going to take the route they say they are and not do things — like sit down and block streets — that will impede traffic and threaten public safety. Clark wasn’t wrong about some behavior by some marchers in past Brown protests; some did kneel at intersections or change direction, deliberately confusing police about where they were headed.
There can’t be any repeat of those tactics in the Journey for Justice Rivers and the Pasquotank NAACP want to hold. We’d urge new interim City Manager Richard Hicks, who starts work Monday, to sit down with Rivers and reach an agreement that allows the parade to go forward on the anniversary of Brown’s death. Both sides should compromise to see that this happens.
Rejecting the NAACP’s request by saying there isn’t enough police manpower seems like an excuse — and not a very good one. City police performed admirably during the daily protests last year when passions over Brown’s death were likely much more inflamed than they are now.
We’d also point out that local law enforcement impeccably managed a much larger crowd over a much larger footprint — one that was moving no less — during the first-ever Coast Guard Marathon several weeks ago. It should be able to handle a 1.1-mile social justice parade on a Thursday evening in April.
City officials don’t have to agree with the NAACP about Brown’s shooting, and granting the parade permit by no means should be seen as agreeing with the parade’s aims. The only thing granting the permit does is express dispassionate fairness, which is, after all, what local government is supposed to do.
— The Daily Advance