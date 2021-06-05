Two years. That’s how long it took for the truth to surface about the killing of Ronald Greene by Louisiana state troopers. His family was originally told that Greene died in an automobile accident. They were suspicious, but the state police withheld body camera videos that would have told them otherwise.
The family continued to push for answers, and after two years the video was finally released. What it showed was horrifying. Greene was chased by the troopers until he finally ran off the road. He was begging them not to hurt him. He was apologizing for trying to escape them and he explained that he was afraid. He had his hands up, and could easily have been handcuffed and put in the police car.
But instead, the troopers dragged him from the car, handcuffed him and beat and kicked and Tased him until he died. The district attorney declined to indict the troopers in Greene’s death, saying they were “following procedure.”
What kind of policy or procedure allows police officers to beat, kick, Tase and kill someone handcuffed and on the ground?
Two of the troopers received the proverbial “slap on the wrist”: a letter of reprimand and a 50-hour suspension from duties. The third was told he would be terminated, but before he could be fired he was killed in a car wreck. The two still alive have now been terminated because of their handling of the Greene case, and activists are calling for both to be charged with crimes.
One of the three had been terminated from a police force in a different jurisdiction because he was said to be “unstable,” but the Louisiana state police did not adequately investigate that termination before hiring him. A second was under investigation for an earlier use-of-force incident, but he was still on active duty.
It’s the same old story. As a Black man, Greene was terrified of the police. He tried to evade being arrested because he had no witnesses with him. That meant, to him, that the cops could do anything they wanted with him —including killing him. And they did. If his family had not persisted, the police officers would have faced no consequences. Suspension for a week and counseling, for a man’s slaying. “State police policy was followed,” said the DA.
It is instructive for us to review the Ronald Greene case, because of the similarities to the Andrew Brown Jr. case. It has been just over a month since Brown was killed by three Pasquotank County Sheriff’s deputies under questionable circumstances, and our district attorney has ruled that they were not guilty of any crimes. He says they were following procedure when they roared up to Brown’s house in riot gear, armed with military-style weaponry, and began an attack. But he has not released the videos.
Some things we know: Brown was dead in less than one minute. There are 181 minutes of body camera video that no one has been allowed to see. We were told it would be released when the State Bureau of Investigation probe was complete, and it appears that whatever investigation they intended to do is complete, but the video still has not been released. Transparency is critical in cases of suspected over-policing and that means releasing the videos — all of them. Protesters are still protesting Brown’s death. The family is still pursuing justice. This is not over.
More than $1 million has been spent on law enforcement and public safety since the Brown killing. Police officers and sheriff’s deputies have been working overtime. Dozens of law enforcement personnel from outlying districts joined our city and county officers. All of that costs money, and we are likely to wind up with increased city and county taxes as a result. And that does not begin to touch the liability we might face from a federal civil rights action or a wrongful death lawsuit.
But more serious is the loss of faith in our policing agencies. Racism rears its ugly head in a lot of everyday life, but many of us dared to think the law is colorblind. Now we know that we cannot have that certainty. The deaths of so many Black men and women, with seemingly little cause, hav disabused us of any notion that we are all treated equally under the law. Clearly, we are not. It’s a reality we have had to come to terms with: that Blacks simply have more to fear from law enforcement.
There appears to be a pervasive assumption in the law enforcement community that violence is a necessary first resort when dealing with persons in the Black community. That’s just wrong and it has to stop. We must recognize racism and reject it. We must stand against over-policing and racism in our judicial system. We must require intensive vetting of officer candidates and a psychological evaluation of new police recruits. We must demand thorough, transparent investigations of accusations of police brutality or misconduct. We must terminate officers who have repeated infractions on their policing record. And we must hold to account those who abuse their authority.
The vast majority of police officers are good cops. But they cannot allow the few bad apples to spoil the whole barrel. Good cops must stop bad cops from using their badges as a license to abuse and kill.
Martha Johnson is a resident of Elizabeth City.