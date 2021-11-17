We’ve heard a lot this year about “billionaires.”
These 724 fortunate Americans need to “pay their fair share,” we are told by Democratic party progressives. U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vermont, wants to eliminate billionaires in 15 years.
At the same time, our booming economy created 1.73 million new millionaires last year, according to the analysts at Swiss bank, Credit Suisse. That is not a typo.
New American millionaire families popped up at a rate of 4,740 a day in 2020; about three every minute. Credit Suisse estimated that almost 22 million households, one in every six, own cash equivalents and real estate worth over one million dollars. Even more impressive, the Internal Revenue Service reports that 33.6 percent of households reported incomes over $100,000 in 2019, before the pandemic.
Much of the new wealth owes to the surging U.S. stock market and rising real estate values. Chalk that up to our federal government reducing interest rates to historic lows. Rising incomes in a knowledge-based economy provide families the wherewithal to invest in these assets.
If the middle class is being “hollowed out,” it is because more households are moving into the upper middle class. A household is defined as adults and children living under the same roof. Married, working couples who stay together have an obvious advantage in wealth-building over their divorced or single peers.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed above 36,000 on Nov. 2, as predicted in 1999 by the authors of “Dow 36,000,” James Glassman and Kevin Hassett.
The Dow stood at 1,192 when I signed up for my workplace 401(k) retirement plan in July 1983. The average is up 30-fold in 38 years. At that rate, my children, and yours, too, could see “Dow 1,000,000” in 2069.
All of these high-earning, wealthier citizens have produced a tax receipt boom for the federal government. You’d never know it to listen to President Joe Biden, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-California, U.S. Sen Elizabeth Warren, D-Massachusets, Sanders and the left-wing spendthrifts in “The Squad.”
You may have missed this news, as it does not comport with the Democratic progressives’ view that government is being starved. In the 2021 federal fiscal year that ended Sept. 30, five weeks before “Dow 36,000,” U.S. government tax collections set a new world record of $4.05 trillion.
Individual income tax receipts jumped 27.5 percent in the last fiscal year, according to the Congressional Budget Office.
Listen to this: corporate income tax payments surged 75 percent last year! This occurred even as the corporate tax rate sat at the top Trump rate of 21%, set in 2017.
Taken together, individuals and corporations paid almost 18% of gross domestic product to the Beltway Boom Town. Add in state and local tax levies, and we’re talking about nearly one-third of all production paid to government. Those in high-tax jurisdictions, like New York City and California, are seeing their marginal tax rates soar beyond 50%.
Please tell me what the “fair share” is?
Despite the record-setting revenue grab, Washington spent almost $7 trillion in the recently ended fiscal year, a deficit for one year approaching $3 trillion. This is before Congress authorizes another $1.75 trillion, or $3.5 trillion or $5 trillion in “Build Back Better” spending.
I’ve said it in this space before, but it bears repeating: Washington does not have a revenue problem. It has a spending problem.
What is an investor to do in this environment?
Here’s an idea: buy American companies and be patient.
If you’ve already enrolled in a retirement plan at work or set up your own IRA, stay the course with stocks. If you haven’t, do it now. If you are a 20-, 30- or 40-something and the Dow looks high at 36,000, remember; it could be 1,000,000 when you’re my age.
And if you really feel guilty that you are not paying your fair share, I offer this as a public service. Make a donation to: “Gifts to the United States,” US Department of the Treasury, Reporting and Analysis Branch 2, PO Box 1328, Parkersburg, WV, 26106-1328.
Uncle Sam accepts PayPal, too.
Doug Gardner is a resident of the Weeksville section of Pasquotank County.