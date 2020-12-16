We’ve been watching a lot of Hallmark movies lately.
“Watching” is probably the wrong verb.
The nice thing about these fantasies is that you can excuse yourself to put in another load of laundry or visit the bathroom and know right where you are when you get back because they’re all alike.
We’ll have Hallmark on while cooking dinner, wrapping presents or reading the Wall Street Journal. “U6 total unemployment hit 12 percent this month, the highest rate since the 2008 financial crisis,” writes the business reporter. But I look up from this dismal news to Candace Cameron Bure winning the gingerbread house construction contest.
I can watch Candace with the vacuum cleaner running and the sound off. It used to be the same with Lori Laughlin, another Hallmark regular, until she confessed to buying her daughters’ way into USC last year.
Hallmark is part of the Christmas zeitgeist. It’s just there. Like a gas log fire, a peppermint Yankee candle sputtering in the corner or hot chocolate.
Speaking of which, they drink a lot of hot chocolate in Hallmark movies. And, they eat a lot of sugar cookies, too. It’s a wonder the kids who appear in these things aren’t bouncing off the snowbanks in a pre-diabetic frenzy.
There are a lot of Christmas festivals in Hallmark towns. Everything is perfect in the Hallmark world.
Snow is never yellow, and it conveniently fails to accumulate on streets or sidewalks. Grandfatherly types lug firewood and erect Christmas trees in their Land’s End finest. No grubby N.C. State sweatshirts or beat-up running shoes for them. Candace and Holly Johnson Peete and Lacey Chabert finish decorating their designer trees in heels and Dolce and Cabana sweaters.
The guys are hunks. Usually, there are two of them. Candace or Holly or Lacey start off engaged to one of the pair. The poor fellow is some sort of urban success like a lawyer, investment banker or evil real estate developer. But the one who wins in the end is the guy she went to high school with who manages to drive a new pickup truck while being marginally employed as a village handyman.
Spoiler alert: if two women are involved, the one wearing the red dress at the end gets the guy.
Five minutes before the end of the film, boy and girl share a chaste kiss. You can almost hear America sign, “Ahhh.”
Sometimes the genders are flipped. The career girl comes home from the metropolis and falls for the old flame. When the evil condo developer from The City shows up to knock some sense into her, she rebels and announces that she’s found where she wants to be, in Trump’s small, red town.
Of course, nobody says that. There is no politics in Hallmark towns. No masks or COVID either.
There are Magical Negroes, and, increasingly, Magical Asians. I didn’t coin this term. The Black director Spike Lee did in 2001. He defines them as stock characters who come to the aid of white protagonists to help solve problems with their special insights or mystical powers. Patti LaBelle and Tatyana Ali come to mind. Usually they play the wise village mayor or the thoughtful retailer next door to the heroine’s struggling bakery/bookstore/restaurant.
Jonathan Bennet, the gay star of “Mean Girls,” made a first appearance for LGBTQ+ characters on Nov. 22 as one half of a couple seeking to adopt a child.
An all-Asian cast made its debut Dec. 13.
Hallmark has eschewed the streaming route, preferring to stick to cable. This is not surprising, since its viewership tilts older toward those less likely to cut the cord. This season the Crown Media productions have averaged 2.5 million viewers daily, with a highwater mark of 3.4 million. CNN struggled to attract 1.378 million per evening, on average, last week.
More of us would rather watch Candace Bure and Andrew Walker bake sugar cookies than watch Don Lemon and Chris Cuomo insult our intelligence.
Doug Gardner is under a blanket in Weeksville with The Daily Advance and the Hallmark Channel.