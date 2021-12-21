Slowly she slid into a slip. A small correction of the bow thruster, a couple of turns in reverse and the small trawler, a Lord Nelson Victoria Tug, was at dock.
She was a symphony in deep blue and red, shellacked teak and oak, burnished brass.
A nice guy from the city-county Parks and Recreation Department took a line and tied it off while the couple aboard set up the aft, spring and forward lines. The captain yelled his thanks and, straightening his lines, started a conversation with the parks and recs rep.
“Y’know,” he said, “It’s been almost exactly 30 years since I was here, and what happened then was the reason I came back this trip. Back then the kids were really small and a bit of a handful on board. We got some help docking, just like today, and wrestled the kids and their baby buggies out onto land.
“When I asked a fella on the dock where the nearest grocery store was he threw me the keys to his truck and said, ‘Looks like you need it more than I do. Just leave the keys under the seat when you get back.’
“Well, I’m from New Hampshire and though we can be pretty friendly, this was above and beyond. I never forgot it and said to myself that I was going to come back here one day. So today’s the day. Anything happening in town?”
It was the day of the Pasquotank River Yacht Club’s Lighted Boat Parade, the first Friday of December, probably one of the most-action filled days of the year.
The parks and rec representative said, “You’re in luck, let me tell you what’s happening.” And he started a conversation about the joys of Elizabeth City. In his own way he was as welcoming as that man with the truck 30 years ago. It was great to see.
In the troubles of the past year, the protests and the pandemic, we often forget what a nice town this is, made that way by the folks who live here. You see it on Mariners’ Wharf with the tributes to the folks who contributed to these free slips and especially to Fred Fearing, Joe Kramer and the Rose Buddies.
What those well-deserved plaques don’t mention is that every time a group of boats was docked it was not only Fred and Joe who welcomed them, it was the entire community. And that’s why we’re called the Harbor of Hospitality: it’s not an advertising gimmick, it’s the truth. Just ask the man from New Hampshire.
They stayed for three days, attended both the Boat Parade and Christmas Parade, ate well, and met some new friends. It wasn’t that Elizabeth City was so darn unusual, it was just that the warmth of the welcome drew them in and, on their way to the Bahamas, helped them make a memory.
The early morning when Lord Nelson Victoria Tug backed out of the slip, slowly turned a 180 and headed toward the Albemarle Sound, the man’s wife stood on the stern deck coiling the lines. The few people in the park at that hour waved goodbye to her. And she waved back. See you next time.
Peter Thomson is a resident of Elizabeth City.