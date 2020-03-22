“Is your glass half empty. Is your glass half full. I hope you’re happy.” — Hoyt Axton, from “Southbound”
Well the national economic scene is pretty darn bleak. The stock market has tanked, oil companies are stressed, cruise lines and airlines are closing down, and we’re all worried and fearful about COVID-19 — not just for ourselves but for the businesses of our town.
Following Gov. Roy Cooper’s guidelines, we’re mostly shut down. This after a period of unprecedented investment in our downtown that has resulted in us emerging as the “happening” place around here. Now our many restaurants and coffee shops are shut and folks are staying home. Owners are worried that their small businesses cannot survive: they’re concerned about their staff, many of whom rely upon tips. And we were doing so well!
The national trend to downsize middle management and run things from headquarters had hit us. Wells Fargo, for example, moved out leaving a big empty two-story building on Main Street. It used to be that 25 folks worked on their second floor. But lately, there were only five or six. Not good news.
But The Weatherly Lofts project has transformed the entrance to town and is up and renting with modern, architect-pleasing apartments, many with a view of the river. The Elizabeth City-Pasquotank County Senior Center has just opened and once this pandemic is over it’ll be a great facility for the over-55s.
The rest of downtown is in the middle of a transition from an all-round shopping area to a specialty store-entertainment-and-living center. And who’d have guessed that soon we’ll have not one or two but a dozen theater screens in town?
We’re told there are real possibilities of job growth in the near future because of our significant assets: the U.S. Coast Guard, Sentara Albemarle Hospital and our colleges and university. Two local firms are adding a bunch of significant new jobs while our town is the focus of multiple high-tech manufacturing possibilities. So once we, like the rest of the country, get through this pandemic, we’ve got every reason to be optimistic.
Our new arrivals have brought renewed energy to our town. Phil Jackson, the new president at Sentara Albemarle Medical Center, and Jack Bagwell, the new president at College of The Albemarle, are making their institutions more community oriented and customer friendly.
And under Chancellor Karrie Dixon, Elizabeth City State University has gained new support from our state legislators and, should we ever get a state budget approved, has been promised substantial investment, including a glistening new library and money to study building a regional forensic center. Enrollment is increasing and the bonds that bind town and gown are becoming ever more secure.
Meanwhile, Dr. Catherine Edmonds is making real progress with our much-criticized school system and the Northeast Academy for Aerospace and Advanced Technologies is about to move into a modern, repurposed space designed for this innovative regional public STEM school.
So what can we do in the meantime? How can we make certain that our local businesses survive?
The answer seems to be to simply make an effort. Restaurants are trying to keep key staff by selling take-out. We should patronize them as much as possible. Specialty stores are hard hit by the lack of downtown gatherings.
Think about buying that new book, dress or gadget in the coming weeks. The only way we can avoid empty storefronts is by understanding and helping the businesses that have made this such a vibrant and interesting town.
While it’s a scary time, especially for seniors, once this is over chances are we’ll recommence the growth that has seen downtown blossom. We live in a beautiful place with lots of opportunities to be outdoors.
Spring is coming soon and hope is very much alive. Hunker down, be careful, wash your hands often and help your neighbor. We’ll get through it.
Peter Thomson is a resident of Elizabeth City.