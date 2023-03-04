...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM EST THIS
AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...West winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt and choppy
waters.
* WHERE...Albemarle, Croatan, and Roanoke Sounds.
* WHEN...Until 4 PM EST this afternoon.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
&&
Recently the IRS created an uproar by announcing a new program to check computerized payroll systems to ensure that tip income was being properly reported. Due to public outrage, they swiftly backtracked by issuing a statement that the program would be voluntary.
The proposed program created the public perception that the IRS was going after restaurant servers, bartenders and cosmetologists. This seemed to fly in the face of the Biden Administration’s promise to not increase taxes on people earning less than $400,000. And the Inflation Reduction Act authorized the hiring of nearly 87,000 more IRS employees over the next ten years, so people naturally wonder what the IRS intends for the new employees to do. Supposedly, they will increase the audits of millionaires and corporations, but there is some healthy skepticism of this assertion.
Tips have been subject to taxes from the inception of income tax laws. Tipped employees are legally required to maintain daily records of the amount of cash tips received and report the total cash tips to their employer. Tipped employees are paid a lower federal minimum wage rate of $2.13 per hour, with the expectation that tips will make up the difference to the normal minimum wage rate.
Compliance with the tip reporting rules has been a perennial problem. Tipped employees have an incentive to underreport cash tips to reduce the taxes that they owe. And many employers turn a blind eye to the practice because underreporting tip income reduces the amount on which they have to pay payroll taxes.
However, two changes greatly increased compliance with income tax rules on tips. Congress enacted the Tax Equity and Fiscal Responsibility Act in 1982 which required restaurants to assume that tips equaled at least 8% of the customer’s bill. To comply with this law, restaurants have to set up their cash registers to keep up with the total amount of the bills for all of the parties served by each tipped employee.
The second change is the increased use of credit and debit cards to pay restaurant bills because customers often add tips to their tab. So restaurant cash registers must also keep up with the tips for each employee which are paid at the register. The employer is permitted to deduct the card processing fee from the gratuity as a percentage, usually about 3%.
When a diner pays with a card, the amount is entered as a “hold” on the person’s account, and the amount isn’t actually transferred to the restaurant’s account for 24 hours or more. So the tip income paid at the register is not immediately paid to the employee at the end of the shift. Instead, this tip income is added to their paycheck which they receive at the end of the pay period.
Most tips are paid at the register, so it is uncertain what the IRS thinks the program will accomplish. But even new, inexperienced IRS agents can perform the simple task of tracing the tips from the cash register and cash tip reports to the payroll records. It’s doubtful they will find widespread violations because electronic cash register totals are generally entered directly into the accounting system.
The greenhorn IRS agents will probably try to verify that employees are accurately reporting their cash tips. But there is no way to actually verify the amounts, so it will probably end up being a big waste of time and money — like many government programs that sound good on paper but don’t work as intended.
Michael R. Worthingon is an unaffiliated voter living in Pasquotank County.