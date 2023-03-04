Recently the IRS created an uproar by announcing a new program to check computerized payroll systems to ensure that tip income was being properly reported. Due to public outrage, they swiftly backtracked by issuing a statement that the program would be voluntary.

The proposed program created the public perception that the IRS was going after restaurant servers, bartenders and cosmetologists. This seemed to fly in the face of the Biden Administration’s promise to not increase taxes on people earning less than $400,000. And the Inflation Reduction Act authorized the hiring of nearly 87,000 more IRS employees over the next ten years, so people naturally wonder what the IRS intends for the new employees to do. Supposedly, they will increase the audits of millionaires and corporations, but there is some healthy skepticism of this assertion.