“These are the times that try men’s souls.”
Thomas Paine used those words to describe the state of the Continental Army in December 1776, just one year into a war that would drag on for more than eight, and at a time when American forces were frustrated, exhausted, and facing immense difficulty.
At just over a year into our four-year term on Hertford Town Council I can certainly understand the feeling.
Over that time these pages have been filled with accounts of our lengthy meetings and heated debates, but the events of the last two months have reached new lows that necessitate changes in how we do business moving forward. The purpose of this letter is to communicate those changes and the reasons behind them.
First and foremost, let’s dispel the idea that council consists of five members who legitimately want to improve the town but find themselves unable to reach common ground, resulting in a two-sided “civil war” in meetings. The more accurate assessment is that a small group of individuals, led by Councilman Quentin Jackson, refuse to accept the results of a democratic election and are determined to thwart the will of the people in order to achieve absolute control of town government.
This effort began almost immediately with a bogus election challenge posed by Councilman Jackson after losing the mayoral race by more than 20 percentage points, and continued a few weeks later when he attempted to read aloud the entire town’s charter as a filibuster strategy, even as our family members and children waited late on a school night to witness the event.
Once the new council was formed, he began relentlessly attacking Mayor Earnell Brown in meetings over petty parliamentary procedure issues and, in concert with Councilman Frank Norman, began introducing motions and resolutions to strip the mayor of several of her powers under the charter and ordinances.
Not content to bound his criticism to council issues, he began baselessly implying the mayor had a drug problem and was in fact coming to the municipal building while high.
After dismissing several of these items from the June 2020 regular session agenda in an attempt to move forward, Councilmen Jackson and Norman spent the rest of 2020 complaining that their voices were silenced and they weren’t allowed to place items on the meeting agenda, leading to the present state of affairs in which we spend 45 minutes at the beginning of each meeting debating the agenda.
In parallel, Councilman Jackson called U.S. Department of Agriculture to attempt to convince them to disqualify our grant application shortly after its award, while Councilman Norman and a local businessman contacted the N.C. Attorney General’s office in Raleigh to allege that I lied on our application and to suggest I be removed from office.
Despite holding more budget workshop meetings than perhaps any Town Council in living memory, I was accused of building our FY20-21 budget illegally and in secret, and my resignation was repeatedly demanded in meetings and in the Perquimans Weekly.
Over the last month and a half, these attacks have spread into my personal life; individuals are now calling and emailing my company to demand I be fired as Councilman Jackson suggested to his supporters during our cancelled Feb. 1 work session.
This harassment spilled into full public view during our Feb. 11 special session meeting on Zoom, during which Councilman Jackson resorted to repeatedly shouting and playing music over Mayor Brown to prevent her from conducting the meeting. He repeatedly called her names and denigrated her through a vile, sexually-explicit, and misogynistic statement that can’t be repeated in this paper, and said “the only thing that’s Black about you is your skin tone.”
It took nearly 90 minutes to approve three resolutions, and that was only possible by using the mute button in Zoom whenever Councilman Jackson refused to stop speaking or playing music.
So as the three individuals who represent an overwhelming majority of the town’s residents, what can we do to stop this relentless assault on our government? Unfortunately, the answer is very little. The suggested rules of procedure by the UNC School of Government that we adopted last year don’t work if council members refuse to abide by the basic rules of debate.
One of the most common questions I receive related to council is “Why don’t you guys just vote to remove him?”
The answer is North Carolina law errs on the side of leaving removal to voters during elections except in vary narrow circumstances, all of which would result in lengthy and costly legal battles that would surely continue well beyond the next election.
Censure is also an option, and while we certainly will consider that action, it is largely symbolic and does not result in removal of a council member.
It seems Councilman Jackson has therefore found his perfect career field — one in which he can perpetually behave in a way that would have him fired from any other job on the spot.
All this means we have to figure out how to limit the damage until the next election. Our meetings became an embarrassment to the town and a deterrent to new businesses and residents long ago, so we will endeavor to conduct as few meetings as possible for the remainder of the year.
Every effort will be made to limit the duration of debate through introduction of written resolutions and refusing to respond to Councilmen Jackson’s and Norman’s comments in meetings so we can prevent unending debates.
We will work to provide agendas and draft resolutions to the Perquimans Weekly and our Facebook pages the week before our regular sessions so that citizens will have adequate opportunity to review and provide comment during the citizens’ concerns portion of the meeting.
We will attempt to proceed through the agenda as planned, but if behavior in the meeting becomes disruptive or abusive, we will simply adjourn and table everything to the following month or to a special session meeting for urgent items. And we will hold special sessions only via Zoom so as to enable Mayor Brown to maintain some semblance of control of meeting.
All Council mics will be open to start each meeting, but if behavior becomes abusive we will use the mute button to enforce the rules of debate such that every member is allowed to speak only when recognized.
There are additional steps we’re prepared to take if these do not work, but hopefully they will not be needed.
I’d like to close by making public an apology I made privately to Mayor Brown. It was important to me that we make every effort to be a “benevolent majority” on Council despite the overwhelming margin of victory in the election, and in pursuit of that high-minded goal I have frequently chosen appeasement and deflection over coming to her defense.
As I told Mayor Brown, I am sincerely sorry for allowing this to go on as long as it has. Those days are over.
Ashley Hodges is mayor pro tem of the Hertford Town Council.