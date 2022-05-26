On Thursday, May 5, I went to the local post office to report that I had not received mail for the past two days and needed to pick up my mail. This had happened before and I attributed it to a glitch in the system that would be corrected. However, it became more and more frequent.
After arriving, I noticed a long line of angry individuals who were there, some of whom had not received mail in a week or more.
In a case like this, I felt it was appropriate to talk to someone about this mail dilemma because of the importance of this service to many. I requested to speak to the local postmaster and was abruptly informed by one of the employees that “he will not talk to you.”
I asked why and again was informed that the postmaster was in the building but he “will not talk to you.” I found this to be absurd and totally unacceptable and another example of institutions charging its customers more while providing less service.
I just wanted to ask a few specific questions and remind the person in charge of the importance of mail delivery to residents who live in rural areas and who depend on the Postal Service for a variety of reasons. We rely on mail delivery for our newspaper, our medicines, and, in the case of seniors who are confined to their home, retirement checks.
I also wanted the person in charge at the post office to understand that we understand the shortage of postal employees is a nationwide epidemic. I also wanted him to understand this is the type of problem that requires new approaches and, at the very least, communication with people who deserve the courtesy of being treated like customers. It is totally unacceptable for residents of this community to have to pick up their mail when a share of our tax dollars subsidize the postal service.
I remember when working for the post office was a premier job, when its pay and benefits were competitive and the retirement package was acceptable. However, the Postal Service’s response to this dilemma — that “people don’t want to work” — is unacceptable. A recent government report shows the U.S. job market improved by over 400,000 in April.
Maybe, the Postal Service should offer some additional benefits, such as providing a fleet of cars and trucks so that employees would not have to use their personal car to deliver mail. The Postal Service’s competitors — FedEx, UPS and Amazon — provide company vehicles for their employees.
It is also my understanding that the Postal Service only guarantees part-time employees eight hours a week. Maybe the Postal Service should guarantee part-time employees at least 20 hours a week.
There are many innovative and creative initiatives that could be used. We have two universities and one college with hundreds of students seeking part-time jobs. In the meanwhile, we should be calling and writing letters to our U.S. senators and congressmen to alert them to this serious problem.
We can do better.
Hezekiah Brown is a resident of Elizabeth City.