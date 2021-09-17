Gov. Roy Cooper has vetoed four bills that would have raised the pay of public school employees, including school bus drivers. At the time, he said that the raises were too small. People used to say that half a loaf was better than no loaf, so take what is offered and then ask for more. But Cooper would rather have a campaign issue than do what is best for the state. Maybe now that he is not facing re-election, he will do the right thing.
And members of the General Assembly who wouldn’t vote to override the vetoes are also partly to blame for the low pay. As Shakespeare wrote: “a plague on both their houses” because both parties bear some blame for the low pay of state employees.
But the school bus driver shortage is not solely due to low pay, or even largely due to the pay issue. And the lack of school bus drivers is not limited to North Carolina; it's a nationwide crisis. The primary reason for the lack of bus drivers is that schools basically shut down for a year, so many bus drivers either found new jobs or simply retired.
There has always been a shortage of school bus drivers, so high school students used to drive buses. My father was a student bus driver in the 1930s, as was my brother in the 1960s. But in 1968, the U.S. Department of Labor decreed that 18 was the minimum age to drive a school bus. Those students who were already driving buses continued until they graduated, but no more students qualified to drive buses.
Today, some people shy away from jobs where they have to come in contact with those who are unvaccinated, like school kids. Also, dealing with a busload of rowdy students is not always the most pleasant job in the world. And for many, the responsibility of driving a bus can seem overwhelming.
Local school systems have dealt with school bus driver shortages by pressuring hourly employees to also drive buses for additional pay. Many of the lunchroom workers and housekeepers double as school bus drivers. But that still isn't enough to fill all the positions, so often bus drivers have to cover more than one route because of the staffing shortage.
Call your local school system if you want a job driving a school bus. And contact the College of The Albemarle which offers classes for a commercial drivers licenses. You could obtain a bus endorsement, or a license to drive commercial trucks, which can be a well-paid career. Ask about scholarships for CDL students, and school systems may even pick up the cost if you agree to drive a bus.
Contact both your state representatives and the governor’s office to tell them to enact a budget with at least a 5.5% raise for state employees, including teachers and bus drivers. Pick up the phone or send an email to make a difference.
Michael Worthington is a resident of Pasquotank County.