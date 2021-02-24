Republican North Carolina U.S. Sen. Richard Burr voted his conscience in the second impeachment trial of Donald Trump, putting the good of the country ahead of his party. He shares that honor with only six other GOP senators who voted to impeach Donald Trump. North Carolina can be proud of him.
At the other end of the spectrum we have what George Will calls the “Lout Caucus” — Ted Cruz of Texas, Josh Hawley of Missouri, Ron Johnson of Wisconsin, Rand Paul of Kentucky, Mike Lee of Utah, and Lindsey Graham of South Carolina — the bunch of cowardly, self-serving GOP senators who promoted the acquittal of Donald Trump.
Trump caused the worst attack on our democracy since 1812, and they promoted the acquittal with the excuse that the trial was unconstitutional because Trump was already out of office. Constitutional scholars say the action was allowable under the Constitution, and there was precedent with the 1787 impeachment of former Secretary of War William Belknap, a North Carolina signer of the Constitution. But those GOP senators looking for any excuse to avoid angering their base of Trump voters deserve our condemnation.
Since Trump is out of office, and it is reasonable to assume he will never hold public office again, conviction, as a practical matter, is moot. It’s the principle that matters: That inciting an insurrection against our democracy, an attack on the citadel of our democracy and our democratically elected government officials, is an unforgivable action that does not go unpunished.
Not only did Trump incite the riot, but he refused to take action when he was repeatedly requested —begged — to call it off. The lives of our democratically elected officials were threatened. Five people died, including three policemen. Almost 200 Capitol and DC police officers were injured — some quite seriously. And the blame lies squarely at the feet of Donald Trump.
Trump’s ego will never again risk the humiliation of another loss, and the number of legal actions expected to be filed against him will likely result in a felony conviction which will bar him from future office. He is said to fear criminal charges from the district attorney for the District of Columbia resulting from his inciting the insurrection, and we know several state attorneys general are moving to file legal actions against him for his illegal business practices. The attorney general for the state of Georgia is actively pursuing charges against Trump for election interference over his threatening telephone call to Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger.
The risk of acquittal in Trump’s impeachment trial was always that he might continue to try to stir up his base to act against our government. But the Republican Party is risking censure by the American voters for their part in this ignominy. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell’s vote for acquittal and his immediate about-face condemnation of Trump and admission that the charges brought at his impeachment trial were true is a startling example of the bind Republicans are in and the distasteful dance they are doing around truth and accountability.
House impeachment managers presented a clear, cogent case for Trump’s conviction. The case was laid bare for the American people to see. Those senators who failed our democracy will be remembered when they come up for re-election.
The second impeachment trial ended with the GOP trying to figure out how to erase the stain of Trump from their legacy. Tom Kean, former Republican governor of New Jersey, and Lee Hamilton, former Democratic House member from Indiana, who headed the 9/11 fact-finding commission, are calling for a similar investigation of the Jan. 6 insurrection. Such an investigation will surely put the nail in Trump’s coffin. E.J. Dionne Jr., says this is the beginning of the end of Trumpism. Although he continues to threaten the GOP with running again in 2024, Trump’s political future is likely dead in the water.
The question for Republican senators now is: How many will survive their next election? State Republican parties are busy censuring the seven senators who voted for country over party, but their actions are short-sighted. They keep repeating that Trump got 74 million votes, but they fail to mention that Biden got 81 million. And registered Republicans are leaving the party in droves —fed up by Trump’s egregious behavior and the Republican Party’s failure to stand up to him.
As long as the GOP is the Party of Trump, it will continue to fail. Jason Sattler, writing for USA Today, says the Republican Party can no longer be trusted to do what is best for the country, after they refused to convict a “plainly guilty” Donald Trump. He says, “The country as a whole has rejected Trump after only four years. It can’t get much worse than inciting an insurrection that killed five people.”
Richard Painter, former White House counsel to President George W. Bush, says, “Now that Trump has been acquitted, it is time to move on to a criminal indictment and an actual trial.” McConnell said much the same.
That might be the only way the Republican Party can survive Trump. One would hope that the surviving party would endeavor to exhibit the kind of courage shown by Sen. Burr and the other six patriots.
Martha Johnson is an Elizabeth City resident.