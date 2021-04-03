I often state to residents, businesspeople and others that Elizabeth City-Pasquotank County is small and smart enough to serve as a role model for the rest of the nation.
How can this be, you ask?
First of all, we have tremendous resources in our county. We have some of the smartest and brightest individuals in the universe living and working right in our communities. Much of this talent goes unused because we have been too discreet about presenting a comprehensive and structured plan showing how they can contribute.
I also believe that one of the major reasons we have not maximized use of our enormous amount of untapped skills and tremendous knowledge is that the opportunity was never as crystal clear as it is now.
As bad as this pandemic has been, it has taught us some lifetime lessons. And one of those lessons is: regardless of how much we have, where we work and where we live, and who we are, we need each other. There have been some heroic good deeds performed during this crisis. Neighbors have gotten to know each other; individuals have worked together to feed the hungry and lift up each other; families have spent time together.
Many of the traditional things we take for granted have also changed. We worship differently. Kids go to school by Zoom. We funeralize our loved ones differently. We now work from home. The list goes on.
It’s time, however, to work together to make Elizabeth City-Pasquotank County the best of the best and we can do this by utilizing what we have right now: each other.
Just think, we have three outstanding institutions of higher learning right here: Elizabeth City State University, Mid-Atlantic Christian University and College of The Albemarle. ECSU has 2,002 students and approximately 627 full- and part-time employees; COA has 3,050 curriculum students and 185 full- and part-time faculty; and MACU has 139 students and 43 full- and part-time faculty and staff.
We also have the Elizabeth City-Pasquotank Public Schools, which has 4,954 students and 843 staff members. There is also the Northeast Academy for Aviation and Advanced Technologies, which has 750 students and approximately 65 full- and part-time faculty and staff members.
But we have more than schools. We have 850 personnel at the U.S. Coast Guard Base and 360 employees of the city of Elizabeth City. We also have Sentara Albemarle Medical Center, approximately 100 churches of all denominations, River City Community Development Corp., sororities, fraternities, Rotary Clubs, the Elizabeth City Area Chamber of Commerce, Masons, a Lions Club, a 100 Black Men chapter, the National Association of University Women, the Chief Petty Officers Association, the Kiwanis Club, the American Association of Retired Persons, alumni associations, senior citizens associations, Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 6060, the Elizabeth City Networking Executives group, the Downtown Business & Professionals Association, and 2,569 businesses, including banks, Walmart, Lowe’s and Hockmeyer Equipment Company.
We have the skills and knowledge right here to make, with just a little effort, our school district the best in the nation. We also can make our city and county the best in the nation. While we are currently involved in some collaborations and partnerships, just think what we could be if we really cooperated, collaborated, partnered and shared resources, skills and, in some instances, personnel. Think, for example, how much we could learn about information technology from the U.S. Coast Guard.
One of the areas where we fall far short is communication. We all know that Elizabeth City-Pasquotank County does not have a television station to produce local news and promote the outstanding projects and amazing things we do in Elizabeth City. We depend solely on Virginia and Raleigh for our TV news. If we wanted to be creative, we could connect the city, county, and school district to teach students TV editing, production and on-air skills to prepare them for good-paying jobs in communications.
Pasquotank County is a Tier 1 county, which means it qualifies for extraordinary amounts of federal, state and other grants. However, it is my understanding the Elizabeth City-Pasquotank Public Schools does not have a full- or part-time grant writer. It seems we’re leaving money on the table that could help bring in more grant funding to help the homeless, pay for innovative programs for the schools, and repair roads and complete other infrastructure projects.
This is a project that could be addressed by our three institutions of higher learning, the city, county and other community organizations. They could form a team that included grant writers from each organization. That team could then write applications seeking these grant funds for our communities.
In this community we have retired educators, scientists, engineers, military personnel, CEOs of large corporations, law enforcement personnel, information technology specialists, doctors, lawyers and skilled workers like mechanics, plumbers, electricians and carpenters. The list goes on.
Come on y’all. We can do this.
Hezekiah Brown is a resident of Elizabeth City.