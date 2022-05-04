“That everything will end with a nuclear strike, to me, is more probable than the other outcome.”
So said, terribly, Margarita Simonyan, on the wildly popular Russian politics talk show “The Evening With Vladimir Solovyov” last Tuesday night (April 26). Simonyan is the attractive flinty-eyed head of Russia Today, a state-owned TV news network based in Moscow.
The “other outcome” to which she was referring was peace, Russia’s withdrawal.
The host, Vladimir Solovyov, added this to Simonyan’s nuclear option: “But we will go to heaven, while they will simply croak.” Simonyan doubled down: “We’re all going to die someday.”
These are hardly isolated instances. Unlike here in America, where you get a nightly choice that ranges from AOC to Tucker Carlson and all points between, there is only one point-of-view on the Russian tube, and that’s “All in for Putin.”
Recent polls in Russia show that he’s running at an 80% approval rate. That outrageous statistic reflects the effect of a state-run media monopoly. We’ve all grown accustomed to tropes like “lame-stream media,” “fake news,” and I’m old enough to remember the catchphrase “Clinton News Network.” And some pundits still trot out the silly notion that we Americans suffer from a “soft totalitarianism of a deep state.”
Anyone who has ever lived in or visited a real authoritarian state — like Venezuela, China, North Korea, Hungary (under Viktor Orbán it’s getting there), and Russia itself — knows how silly that notion is. All totalitarianism is hard totalitarianism — and there is none of that in America nor in the democratic West. Totalitarianism in authoritarian states like Russia means the shutting down of all real opposition and the torching of the free press, character assassination, imprisonment on trumped-up charges, and death.
How did it ever get to this? Why would anyone fall for a dictator? Why would any sane adult cheer on a tyrant who would even consider going nuclear? Why would anyone become a fanboy of Putin?
I have a few correspondents in Russia. I’m going to send them some unsolicited advice (on Telegraph, maybe, for their protection from the FSB), on escaping the Putin Cult – for “cult” is exactly what Russia has become:
• Don’t believe a politician who uses Christianity for power. Putin claims to be very religious, despite the fact that he has three long-term unmarried relationships (whom he keeps in swank apartments in Western Europe), multiple other liaisons, and a long chain of ghastly blackmails, entrapments, torture, and assassinations. But he lights a few candles in church and recites some shibboleths from the culture wars, and everyone claps and hoorays and thinks “He’s a believer and he’s one of us.” No, he’s not. “By their fruit ye shall know them” (Matthew 7.16).
• Don’t follow a politician who talks conspiracy theory. Putin justified his invasion with the absurdity that Ukraine was run by Nazis (despite President Volodymyr Zelenskyy being Jewish, and despite Russia possessing far more Nazis, white nationalists, and neo-fascists). He is now saying that America and the entire West is waging war on innocent Russia – despite the bald fact that Russia invaded Ukraine without provocation. A conspiracy demands that you believe an irrational idea. It requires that you believe the rhetoric contrary to fact and evidence, even against reality. It counts on you dispensing with normal institutions and adopting alternative sources of opinion (found abundantly on the internet). “Don’t call conspiracy what they call conspiracy” (Isaiah 8.12).
• Denounce any politician who trashes democracy. For the unmitigated cheek of daring to run against him, Putin arrested, jailed, then poisoned Alexei Navalny. For the even more unpardonable sin of failing to run away during his invasion (how dare he?), Putin sent death squads to assassinate Volodomyr Zelensyy. Putin has sought to eliminate all democratic (moderate and leftist) opposition. He has obliterated the Russian free press. And he has attempted to change vote counts and de-certify elections not only in Russia, but also in Ukraine, Georgia, the former Yugoslavia, and even in the United States.
Liberal democracy is the single greatest threat to power-mad monsters like Putin (and Putin wannabes).
What to do? Be skeptical. Ask questions. Demand proof. Put logic and reason over emotion and grievance. Be humane. Be concerned for the weak and the small and the “other.” Never join a rampage. When people start yelling and spit-shouting slogans, leave the march, exit the rally. In fact, don’t go to rallies at all. Protect elections. Stand up for the opposition. Defend democracy.
Be gracious and civil, but whenever you get bold-faced large font slogans in the mail, throw it immediately in the trash. Your mind is a terrible thing to waste. Or get polluted by slogans.
Read the Bible. Especially the red print. And especially, when you hear Putin’s minions talk glowingly (pardon the pun) of nuclear bombs on prime-time TV, consider this:
While it is still unlikely that Putin will actually go that far, what is far more likely is something else becoming radioactive: You. As you half-life into a nuclear fan-boy on Russian TV, you will become just another conscript in Putin’s mob of brownshirts and extremists, who will realize only when it’s too late that they let freedom and democracy slip through their servile hands.
Save yourself. And Russia. And the world.
Jonathan Tobias is a resident of Edenton.