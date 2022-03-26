Camden County is building a new $33 million high school and Chowan County is looking at spending $45 million for a new one.
Whatever the costs, taxpayers, parents and county fathers should understand that $78 million has little to do with improving public education in their counties.
What really matters, but cannot be bought, is seriousness about education on the part of students, parents and professional educators.
How serious?
In South Korea urban tutoring police fan out about 11 p.m. to shut down the tutoring schools, called “hagwons,” on which Korean parents spend $18 billion annually. After a long day of public school and a quick dinner, many students report to their hagwons for hours more intense study and instruction. They’d stay later, but the cops won’t let them.
The goal is to pass the entrance exam to the nation’s best universities. Admission is a ticket out of urban or rural poverty.
The most effective public school instructors moonlight at their own hagwons. One of them earns $4 million annually, charging $3.50 an hour to 150,000 subscribers.
On exam day, Korean air traffic control diverts commercial flights away from the exam sites, so that students can better concentrate.
Similar efforts play out in Poland and Finland where students like those in Korea regularly score very high on international tests of mathematics and language skills. Certain provinces in China now score at the very top on these international tests.
American students scored 36th out of 79 countries and regions in math and thirteenth in reading on the Programme for International Student Assessment (PISA) tests, last administered in 2018. The PISA tests are taken every three years by 15-year old students. The 2021 edition was postponed by COVID-19. It is scheduled to be administered this year.
Amanda Ripley, author of “The Smartest Kids in the World, and How They Got That Way,” believes the reason for academic excellence in Korea, Finland and Poland is seriousness born out of the devastation of World War II and the Korean War. These kids were not always the smartest on the planet, she said in her 2013 book. The television documentary came out last year.
Parents in all three countries act like coaches to their offspring. They instruct, cajole and occasionally bench their children for not performing. Parents are not friends who lavish praise and participation trophies on their kids.
Nobody in these nations expects sports to play a significant role in their high schools. The idea that a faculty member would coach soccer after classes is amusing. The thought of inviting a coach into a classroom is downright laughable.
Finland admits only 5 to 20 percent of aspiring educators to its elite education schools. Not all of them graduate. Those who do command respect for their academic excellence and correspondingly high pay. New teachers report to classrooms bereft of expensive technology and filled with 30 to 40 students.
Yes, teachers can handle well over 30 interested, disciplined students in a single classroom who are not distracted by cell phones and other bright shiny things.
Polish students wander into town at midday to find lunch and have a smoke. No need for expensive school breakfast and lunch operations when kids can be trusted to come back to class, and parents dependably feed their children three meals a day. Ditto scratching athletics from the budget.
The savings go into teacher salaries.
Parental involvement is key. But joining the PTA and helping with fundraising efforts, while laudable, has little effect on academic preparedness, Ripley found. What matters is parents who help their kids with academics.
Korea, Finland and Poland have a different view of failure. While failing is to be avoided at all costs in America, lest it bruise tender egos, failure is seen as a part of learning and preparation for a competitive world. No one would fail unless the work were difficult.
Test failure has consequences for teachers, principals and their school systems here. Failure has few consequences for American students. Failure is immensely consequential elsewhere.
Change was difficult in Finland, Poland and South Korea.
Polish reformer Miroslaw Handke told Ripley: “Every reform hurts. When you’re used to something, it’s better when nothing is happening.”
Are we ready to get selective in admitting people to the teaching profession? Focusing on academics rather than sports and the latest technology? Doing our jobs as parents to hold our children to account for attendance and academic performance?
You can’t be serious.
Doug Gardner graduated from public schools in Ohio, Pennsylvania and New Jersey.