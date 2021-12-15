Our community was rocked last week by a high school child bringing a pistol-grip AK-47 with a loaded magazine filled with 30 rounds onto a school bus. He was discovered by an alert bus driver and the quick action of a school resource officer probably prevented violence. They are to be commended. Authorities now will follow up by finding out how and where the student got the gun.
That should cause all of us to pause to reflect on North Carolina’s gun laws. Last year, the state Legislature passed a law that should be anathema to every citizen in the state. Allowing anyone over the age of 21 to carry a pistol without a permit flies in the face of everything we know about the problems with guns today.
Two U.S. Representatives, Lauren Boebert and Thomas Massie, have proudly displayed Christmas cards with everyone in their family — even the children —brandishing guns. CNN reported 17,000 people dead from 225 shootings in the first half of 2021. All over the country people are dying by gun, for no discernable reason but madness. The year 2020 was the deadliest in decades, and 2021 is on track to top that. There are three times as many guns in this country than people. Still, people argue against gun control.
In 1996, a majority Republican Congress passed the Protection of Lawful Commerce in Arms Act, shielding gun manufacturers from liability in the use, advertising and design of the guns they make. The law is unique, in that no other manufacturers have such protection. We allow the personal ownership of semi-automatic and assault weapons. We wink at sellers who put guns into the hands of angry or obviously disturbed people. And then we stand back and act horrified when kids and mothers and fathers are gunned down by madmen with semi-automatic weapons and high-capacity magazines.
Although only 11% of mass shootings between 2007 and 2016 involved these kinds of weapons, they were responsible for 155% more injuries and 47% more deaths. A 2018 study by the Everytown for Gun Safety Support Fund revealed that 58% of mass shootings between 2009 and 2017 involved a high-capacity magazine and resulted in 1,400% more people injured.
These are startling statistics and we must react. We can put limits on the purchase of weapons and hold gun sellers accountable for failing to vet buyers, and for failing to report suspicious buyers to law enforcement. We can reinstate the ban on the sale and possession of assault-type weapons. We can repeal protections for gun manufacturers. No one wants to take the rifles away from hunters. No one wants to take away guns for protection against home invasions. But it is past time to make serious decisions about gun control.
A recent column in this newspaper by Rod Phillips, always a voice of reason, takes an even more deliberate stance. He reminds us of the too-frequent misstatement of the Second Amendment of the U.S. Constitution, which actually says that the right of the people to keep and bear arms means the right to bear arms “for the purpose of maintaining a well regulated militia.” The Constitution does not talk about people keeping firearms for personal use or protection, or even for hunting, although it is generally agreed that hunting for food is an allowable reason to own firearms. Willy-nilly owning of guns of any kind is not.
Republicans in Missouri just passed a gun law that removes federal restrictions on the ownership of guns. It is already causing havoc with policing. What needs to be and must be done is regulation of gun sales and limitations on the number and type of guns available for personal use. There are 30,000 gun deaths in this country in an average year. Incidents already in 2021 average nearly 800 in each state, with about twice that number in North Carolina. And still we allow gun manufacturers to sell assault and military-style weapons to individuals. Hunters don’t use assault rifles. Homeowners don’t need assault rifles. Why do we allow them?
Columnist Hezekiah Brown says we need to teach conflict management as part of our school curriculum, starting in kindergarten. It’s a novel idea, and a good one. If kids learn early on how to manage anger and resolve conflict without resorting to weaponry, we may very well see a significant drop in gun deaths.
Our gun death rate in the U.S. is eight times the rate in Canada, and we have more than 100 times the number of gun deaths in the UK. Japan, which has some of the strictest gun laws in the world, also has the lowest incidence of gun violence: with 127 million people, Japan has fewer than 100 gun deaths a year. The U.S., with 330 million people, has 30,000 gun deaths a year.
We don’t yet know why the Northeastern High student tried to bring an AK-47 to school, but the answers are critical to our community as we struggle with issues of racism and equality.
Martha Johnson is a resident of Elizabeth City.