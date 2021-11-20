As the executive director of the Albemarle Commission overseeing our 10-county local governments, one of our responsibilities is being the representative for the Albemarle Rural Planning Organization, the organization legislatively tasked with working with local elected officials and the N.C. Department of Transportation to plan rural transportation systems and to advise NCDOT on rural transportation policy.
A recent opinion column, written by Peter Thomson, has come to my attention in which he has made several inaccurate statements regarding roads in our region. I will herein address those inaccuracies but further, would like his source of misinformation so as to clear up any inaccuracies.
His first inaccuracy is the statement that the Virginia congressional delegation does not support the Interstate 87 project. I am on the Hampton Roads Economic Council, a sister organization, as well as the joint 757 Alliance. We, as a consolidated economic region, recently remitted an economic plan that included the continued efforts to expand I-87 from Raleigh to the ports in Virginia. Thus, Mr. Thomson’s statement does not reflect the current political stance in Virginia.
Furthermore, the Virginia Department of Transportation and Virginia’s congressional delegation were both instrumental in helping NCDOT and North Carolina’s congressional delegation get I-87 officially designated as a future interstate with passage of the FAST Act in December of 2015. Mr. Thomson’s column does not address a timeframe but he alludes to the road’s current status since he mentions Christian Lockamy in his column and Lockamy has only been gone from his role in Pasquotank County about a year.
The second inaccuracy is that I-87 is dead. Thomson uses quotes in his article thus I would like to know who he is quoting. Again, the ARPO is the legislatively designated body that works with local elected officials and the NCDOT to plan our transportation systems. The ARPO is aware of transportation-related discussions before the general public is informed. I-87 projects are still moving forward with scoring through the Strategic Transportation Investments Act.
This past week, I-587 (the old U.S. Highway 264 from Wilson to Greenville) was designated. To a learned individual, it is obvious that the spur of I-587 would never be designated if I-87 itself were “dead.” Again, Thomson’s misinformation should be addressed to assure your readership does not become misled.
The last piece of information that is vital for your readership to understand is regarding his statement “the Mid-County Bridge in Currituck is at least eight years away.” Facts should be included in this information.
The funding for this project was approved several years ago. The project has been moving forward; however, the ARPO and Dare and Currituck County officials were just notified that right of way and design/build letting for the project will be put on hold until 2024 due to pending litigation by the Southern Environmental law Center. The holdup has nothing to do with funding. Could this take eight years? Maybe so, but the reasoning needs to be relayed that it is not an NCDOT funding or approval issue.
Michael Ervin is executive director of the Albemarle Commission.