I’ve been following news about Elizabeth City’s budget and the city manager’s proposed tax increase, a substantial 10-cent tax increase. The raise will pay to increase city employee salaries because a “study,” paid for by the city, concluded pay was substantially lower than it “should” be. This despite the fact city employees are provided a health care clinic, health care, 401(k)s and an extremely generous vacation schedule most private employees no longer receive.
That vacation schedule added a new holiday allowing city business to cease yet again for a full day, this time to celebrate Juneteenth. A significant moment in history that does not have a state or federal holiday designation, like many significant dates in history.
Shutting down has become an increasing occurrence. Through COVID 19, city hours were cut way back and services left undone were always explained with, sorry COVID-19. The problem is all the city residents who pay taxes were still required to pay full taxes despite not being provided services.
Then came the protests. Street closings, traffic hassles, blocked streets, screamed profanity, public officials threatened at home, news that deterred so many from coming to Elizabeth City and will keep many from coming, and over a half-a-million dollars or so in increased public safety costs to shepherd protesters night after night.
My business had numerous cancellations due to the “riots” and many others suffered economic consequences which was the goal of the protesters. Few businesses will speak for fear of boycott or other threats.
The city again cut city working hours, closing the city early day after day. I guess city workers can’t face traffic delays going home like other residents, so they had to go home early. Or maybe the “peaceful protests” presented a risk to them other residents had to put up with.
My suggestion: you have a First Amendment right to gather and speak. If you choose to do this in a way that increases taxpayers’ costs, you pay for the extra.
I called repeatedly when the regular yard waste pickup never occurred and was told the protests caused them to be behind and we had to wait three weeks for a weekly pickup. No surprise a city with almost non-existent code enforcement wouldn’t be concerned with more trash strewn about.
So, the discussion about increasing residents’ taxes continues while our city government chooses to spend money on a painted street statement of discrimination and chooses to locate it in front of City Hall, claiming it is a worthy expenditure to bring “healing.” Besides the public monetary cost, the road will be closed for two weeks and the drive-thru where residents pay utility bills, etc., will again not be available.
The majority of the city budget is paid from property tax revenue. Sixty percent of city residents rent. Does the picture regarding all these decisions become more clear? If the majority of your residents do not contribute to the property tax base that funds the majority of your budget, why would the government care about tax increases?
So what do city residents get for their double taxes? Like all Pasquotank County residents, we pay full county taxes that provide for fire, emergency medical services, law enforcement services, etc., in addition to funding county employees’ salaries. In the city where we pay full taxes again, we also fund police, and trash pickup. Add local electric service, which, in my view, actually is an advantage. Would state road service verses city service be a disadvantage? How much worse could the roads get?
As the city provides fewer and fewer services, I ask the question whether having a city is even worth it. What if it could be dissolved and we were just a county like Currituck? Could you haul your trash or contract for what you pay the city for private pickup? Could you live with county law enforcement like Hertford has decided to do?
As our small, rural poor city is treated more and more as a launching post for people’s personal careers and political ambitions, we spend money to divide residents and create television appearances. This is happening while the city government wants to do less and spend more on politics on the backs largely of the minority of property owners while providing fewer services we actually pay for. Meanwhile, more city closures occur for whatever suits management’s whim and the city insists salaries should increase despite making employees serve the public less and less.
Maybe now is the time those residents concerned about the city’s direction and future need to seriously explore the option of not having a city at all.
Holly Audette is a small-business owner active in civic and political causes.