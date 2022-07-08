I am convinced that the United States suffers from a lack of leadership.
Of course we have many people elected to leadership positions. But most of them lack even the barest of leadership skills. Instead of rational decision making, many of our elected leaders approach problem solving by finger-pointing and finding someone to blame. Leadership is a learned skill.
John Maxwell, one of the nation’s greatest writers on leadership, wrote that everything rises or falls with leadership. He further wrote that in order to be successful as a leader, one must treat everyone fairly and with respect; create an environment that helps everyone and contributes to their success; show integrity; communicate well with others and be a fair decision maker; and surround yourself with smart, talented people and work to educate your constituents on the issues.
Leadership flows from the top down. However, our national leadership seems determined to encourage division instead of unity. Our leaders’ open hostility toward one another has created a political environment of warfare between Democrats and Republicans, conservatives and liberals, so that now there is gridlock and nothing gets done for anyone.
It’s a given that leadership will take place to the extent the leader cares about the work to be done. Equally important, the leader must care about people. Neither of these qualities is sufficient without the other, and neither can be false. People know when the leader cares. When the leader is committed to the task and is concerned about people, these qualities serve as magnets and motivators to followers, and their potential for achievement becomes enormous.
America is in crisis. Our national leadership is engaged in political gamesmanship. Local leadership is following suit. The far-right moves further right and the far-left moves farther left. The only ones who seem to be doing well are the ultra-rich. The rest of us are left wondering “what the hell is going on?” and “What ever happened to common sense?”
Well, it’s time for all of us to stop accepting excuses and start demanding results. We need to insist that our elected leaders start practicing leadership skills, and begin to communicate and solve problems despite differences in their personal philosophies. If they fail to do so then we should un-elect them and move on. We can no longer afford their clannish approach to leadership, their Cripps or Bloods methodology for crisis management.
Our support for Ukraine in its war with Russia is costing Americans billions of dollars. Souring rents are forcing thousands to become homeless. The increases in the cost of essential goods such as food and fuel and other products are negatively affecting 90% of Americans. All the while, the top 10% are enjoying record profits.
Since Jan. 1 of this year, more than 17,300 people have lost their lives through gun violence, including 27 in school shootings. Yet, instead of addressing the actual problem, our national leadership is high-fiving one another for putting a Band-Aid on a hemorrhaging wound. There are numerous other issues that are affecting our daily lives without any viable solutions. Yet, our elected leaders appear to be more interested in their re-election than in resolving our problems.
It is time to send them a clear message. We must demand that they start to address the issues that affect 90% of the American public. They asked to be the elected leadership so they need to begin to lead. It’s time for them to step up or step down.
We are sick and tired of being sick and tired.
Hezekiah Brown is a resident of Elizabeth City.