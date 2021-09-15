Aftermath: The consequences or aftereffects of a significant unpleasant event. A result, especially of a disaster.
On Sept. 11, 2001, late in the day, we stayed glued to the large television in the command post and watched the continued coverage of the attacks on our country and later our bombing retaliation strikes in Afghanistan. There were shouts of jubilation when this aired. We were proud Americans and proud of our nation for quickly responding to the battle against the Taliban, our enemy in Afghanistan. Thus, began a 20-year war against this evil, treacherous enemy.
Sept. 12 and the following days and weeks were spent supporting the Pentagon police and other federal agencies to rescue victims and participating in other recovery efforts. Fairfax County, the state police, and other surrounding law enforcement agencies were involved in this process. This coordinated effort involved finding and removing victims, crime scene security, and traffic control on the main thoroughfares surrounding the Pentagon. This support was a long and tiring team effort for everyone, but it was accomplished with extreme dedication by all involved. We had been attacked, and we wanted to do our part with total energy and professionalism. After our duties for the Pentagon were completed, the law enforcement agencies involved designed a beautiful lapel pin. This pin was authorized to be worn on uniforms and civilian police attire. This pin later became the symbol on Virginia’s Fight Terrorism license plate.
A short time after that, a task force was formed that included federal, state and local law enforcement agencies. The purpose was to determine exactly who may be living in our midst that may be members of this culture that had attacked us. The local police were tasked with conducting surveillance on suspicious homes and businesses in their jurisdictions. We could not infringe on personal rights but could watch and stake out questionable locations and document times, persons, descriptions and activities, and record license plate numbers. This information was then forwarded to the federal agents who compiled and reviewed it with other intelligence known to them.
When I moved here to North Carolina in 2003, this investigation concluded at least 50 al-Qaeda cells were located in the Washington, D.C. area. How did they get there? Some crossed our unprotected borders through Canada and Mexico; some were already embedded through traditional methods. The numbers of this enemy living in America are countless and are represented in all walks of life as respected citizens.
Since Sept. 11, 2001, illegal immigrants have continued to flood our nation until the present day. How many terrorists have been embedded with these undocumented persons entering our country? Yet, today, our borders have been and are open to anyone crossing them. We must secure our borders preventing illegal immigrants, with terrorists embedded, from entering our country.
In 1907, Teddy Roosevelt said the following: “In the first place, we should insist that if the immigrant who comes here in good faith becomes an American and assimilates himself to us, he shall be treated on an exact equality with everyone else, for it is an outrage to discriminate against any such man because of creed, or birthplace, or origin. But this is predicated upon the person’s becoming in every facet an American and nothing but an American. There can be no divided allegiance here. Any man who says he is an American, but something else also, isn’t an American at all. We have room for but one flag, the American flag. We have room for but one language here, and that is the English language, and we have room for, but one sole loyalty, and that is a loyalty to the American people.”
What has been the aftermath since Sept. 11, 2001? During this 20-year war with the Taliban to protect our nation by occupying Afghanistan and supporting their military, we have had no additional attacks such as those on Sept. 11, 2001. Instead, we supplied the Afghans with billions of dollars in military weapons and equipment for this purpose. As a result, Afghanistan had not been the haven for terrorists that it had been before Sept. 11, 2001. Now they are.
In August 2021, America surrendered to the Taliban, without restrictions or compromise, by withdrawing our supporting troops. The Taliban had, without resistance, recaptured Afghanistan. They had won the day against the greatest nation on earth. The billions in weapons and other military equipment were sacrificed to them. Yet, as America withdrew under the mandatory Aug. 31 deadline, many Americans were left behind.
I have no words to express my anger, frustration and total disappointment in a government that would disgrace our once great and respected country with this failure.
On another note, our borders have been opened, allowing countless undocumented immigrants to enter our country, including terrorists who have embedded themselves with them. What does the future of America hold?
Keith Throckmorton, a Perquimans County resident, retired from the Fairfax County Police Department in Virginia.