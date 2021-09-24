There will be permits on the road to Joe Biden’s trillion-dollar infrastructure renewal.
Lots of permits. And lawsuits. And environmental impact studies. And more lawsuits. And public hearings.
Biden will be lucky to get the go-ahead for any major infrastructure projects before he leaves office in 2025 or 2029.
That is, if he can get a bill through Congress and to his desk for signature.
America needs an infrastructure bill. Maybe a $1 trillion infrastructure bill. I’ve been through LaGuardia Airport in New York. Yuck! Try getting a decent WiFi signal in parts of Perquimans or Gates counties or downtown Elizabeth City.
We can’t decide to build anything quickly in this country. The quicksand of federal, state and local laws, regulations, ordinances and permits can take years to navigate, even as actual construction requires mere months. America built the 2,000-mile transcontinental railroad, mostly by hand, in six years, 152 years ago.
A young friend pursued a $60,000 outdoor advertising infrastructure project that he thought would make him some money. That was, until he learned he would need permits from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, the N.C. Department of Environment and Natural Resources and the N.C. Coastal Resources Commission, along with permission from the county.
Securing these permissions for a project impacting swamp, I mean, “wetlands,” would require the hiring of botanists, hydrologists, surveyors, engineers and lawyers. By the time he added it all up, it no longer made economic sense.
I was writing about the replacement of the Bonner Bridge at Oregon Inlet the final year of my newspaper career in 1983. It opened in 2019 — 36 years later. Along the way, multiple lawsuits and environmental studies held up the project, even though the bridge’s safety score declined to “4” on a scale from 0 to 100.
Maybe you’ve heard about the “second crossing” from Currituck’s Outer Banks to Aydlett. This worthy infrastructure project would relieve traffic fleeing a hurricane over the Wright Memorial Bridge to the south. It made the state transportation plan in 1990. Environmental impacts are being studied. Not a gram of sand has been moved or an ounce of concrete poured for this important infrastructure project in 31 years.
I guess the U.S. Navy has given up on an outlying landing field. The same U.S. Navy that routed the Imperial Japanese Navy in 1941-45 found its match in the regulatory swamps, the birds and the turtles of northeastern North Carolina.
It took four months for the Elizabeth City Police Department to get the OK from the federal General Services Administration to cut down a tree limb at the federal courthouse on Main Street, even though the limb blocked a WiFi signal from the police headquarters to City Hall a block away on Colonial Avenue.
Donald Trump promoted the “one in, two out” theory of federal regulatory pruning.
Joe Biden instead has proposed 2,500 new regulations in eight months across every federal department, and issued 210 executive orders, presidential memos, proclamations and notices. The regulatory morass grows, stimulating new jobs in law, lobbying, grant writing and accounting.
Manufacturing and construction jobs for America’s working class, not so much. Even if we could agree on shovel-ready projects, you cannot easily convert an unemployed barista into a bulldozer operator or a windmill fabricator.
The federal government cannot even give away money efficiently. Note the $47 billion rent relief bill passed in December 2020, nine months ago. As of Aug. 31, just 11 percent of that sum had been paid out to eligible tenants or their beleaguered landlords.
North Carolina courts are so backlogged that attorneys in Mecklenburg County estimated that 100 pending murder cases could take up to five years to be heard.
You can’t put up a billboard in the swamp in 2021 America, but maybe you can get away with murder.
Doug Gardner takes care of his infrastructure on the heavily regulated navigable waters of the United States: the Pasquotank River.