I’m still fuming about my crab grass.
The stuff seemed intent on taking over the yard last summer. It had no regard for coexisting with my fescue grass, tolerating the cleared spaces of berms or respecting the diversity of flower beds. Digitaria, the scientific name for this weed, fanned out fatally to shade the neighboring grass and has learned to keep a low profile to avoid the mower.
I know that crab grass is not a thinking being, like us, but it has evolved to do one thing well: make more crab grass. Crab grass is like COVID-19, cancer and racism.
In the current season, we are having a national discussion about systemic racism and Black Lives Matter. Many say that “racism is learned.” In fact, searching Google turns up 373,000 mentions of that term.
Could it be they have it exactly backward? Is racism, or, more broadly, “fear of the other,” the default setting for Homo Sapiens? You can add xenophobia, misogyny, greed, gluttony and some other unflattering characteristics to the list.
We are creatures of evolution, just like my crabgrass. Like it, we do one thing exceedingly well: look out for ourselves.
Far from the philosopher Jean-Jacques Rousseau’s noble savage, corrupted by civilization, have we been fashioned by the slow hand of evolution to be ignoble savages with a thin veneer of civility?
Perhaps it is toleration that must be learned, along with appreciation of diversity and a yen for inclusion. We must strive against our genotype to be good. Religious faithful acknowledge this fault as “original sin.”
Turns out, over the 150,000-year history of our species, there was a huge payoff in evolving to be fearful of those unlike us, to be territorial and to remain loyal to our own kind.
White-skinned or dark-skinned, it did not matter in the hardscrabble world of the African savanna, Ice Age Europe or walled China. Your land was your livelihood and your people were your shelter. You protected them unconditionally, and with violence, if necessary.
The notion that life is a zero-sum game was accurate during our long, hunter-gatherer period. Competition limited food.
In the broader world of the 21st century, we think that better angels have tempered these ancient emotions. Religious faith, humanistic morals and the rule of law all fostered a more welcoming attitude toward the stranger. Or, did they?
In the United States, racial animosity and hostility toward immigrants haunt us 144 years after the Statue of Liberty was erected in New York harbor. Economics and biology explain most of the problem.
Stubborn separatist movements have emerged wherever our species resides: Brexit in Great Britain, Catalonia’s estrangement from Spain, ethnic Kurds resisting assimilation in Iraq and ethnic separatist movements in Nigeria and Ontario. China persecutes Uighurs and Christians. The Palestinians hate the Jews, and many Jews reciprocate.
It is hard to dispute that in the 21st century a multi-cultural, tolerant society is not only more harmonious, but more economically successful than a hostile, isolated culture.
But the desire to be left alone with our own kind behind our borders, inside our gated communities or within our segregated institutions is an ancient yearning that beats powerfully in our dark hearts this Sunday.