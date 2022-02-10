“If anyone is a RINO (Republican in name only), it is Donald Trump,” said a member of the Republican National Committee at its recent meeting in Salt Lake City, expressing the feelings of many RNC members.
The RNC voted to censure U.S. Reps. Liz Cheney, R-Wyoming, and Adam Kinzinger, R-Illinois, but a schism developing within the party became apparent. A crack is showing in the Republican party’s otherwise united front between party interests and Trump’s interests. Some members are reporting they are frustrated with Trump’s continuing complaints about the 2020 election, and they are ready to move on. But true to form, they wish to remain anonymous.
However, William Palatucci, an RNC member from New Jersey, spoke the quiet part out loud, declaring that Trump “needs to find a way to become constructive and not destructive.” Palatucci also criticized the censure resolution as “a waste of time.”
Several RNC members told NBC news that their colleagues were not interested in Trump’s “false rhetoric that the election was stolen.” Others criticized Trump’s attacks on former Vice President Mike Pence, saying such attacks further diminish Trump. But the majority of the RNC continues to pander to Trump and tolerate Congress members like Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Georgia, Lauren Boebert, R-Colorado, Madison Cawthorn, R-N.C., and Paul Gosar, R-Arizona.
The Jan. 6 Capitol attack was a battle between thugs in horned helmets wielding fire extinguishers and other weapons against Capitol police. It was not “legitimate political discourse, as RNC Chairman Ronna McDaniel tried to characterize the violent assault.
More than 100 policemen were injured, and five persons died. More than $1 million of damage was done to the Capitol building, the citadel of our democracy. The rioters defecated in the halls of the Capitol. That is not by any stretch of the imagination political discourse and the insurrectionists were not by any stretch of the imagination “patriots.”
Contrast that kind of “leadership” with the accomplishments of Joe Biden in his first year: more than 1 million jobs created; 72% of the country vaccinated; passage of the $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill; and the economy rebounding by an astonishing 6%, even in the face of the physical and emotional toll from COVID-19.
Trump promised he would work on making improvements to our infrastructure — crumbling roads and failing bridges — but he didn’t. Biden did it in less than a year. Trump promised a booming economy, but the economy tanked and the unemployment rate soared. Under Biden, in less than a year, our unemployment rate dropped to a 40-year low and our economy grew by 6%.
Trump took whatever stance he perceived to help him. Thus he was vulnerable to puppet masters like Vladimir Putin, who knew Trump cares little about the welfare of others or our country. The January 6 Committee is reporting that the Department of Justice under Attorney General Bill Barr assisted Trump’s conspiratorial actions with Russia that compromised our security. New York Attorney General Leticia James has evidence of the Trump Organization’s malfeasance and illegal reporting to tax authorities. Fulton County Georgia District Attorney Fani Willis is continuing to press, albeit slowly, for criminal action against Trump for interfering in Georgia’s 2020 election. Her courageous action in the face of Republican office-holders in Georgia clearly demonstrates the tide is turning.
While the bulk of Trump’s most rabid supporters still remain faithful to his lies, claims and promises, a fair number of Republicans are stepping away. Few show the bravery and commitment to our democracy of Cheney and Kinzinger, but one is reminded that the way jackals take down a lion is by circling the lion, snapping at his heels until they have bled his strength and he falls.
Perhaps Trump cannot be taken down by a single person or case, but by the continual snapping at his heels by state and federal prosecutors and the few Republicans loyal to our Constitution, each pressing their own case.
In the words of the great abolitionist Sojourner Truth, “Truth is powerful and it prevails. I’m a watchin.”
Martha Johnson is a resident of Elizabeth City.