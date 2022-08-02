The U.S. Department of Justice is, finally, looking at criminal charges against Donald Trump. But Trump is not just a criminal. He is an incompetent criminal.
“Even if you judge Trump by his own preferred economic measures, he’s still a loser,” says Catherine Rampell, of The Washington Post.
Although Trump likes to describe himself as “the greatest jobs president that God ever created,” he is the only president in modern times who left office with fewer jobs than we had at his inauguration. He ignored generally accepted metrics of economic health, and chose instead to substitute an emphasis on stock prices and trade deficits.
But stock prices are not an accurate gauge of overall economic health now any more than they were in 1929, before the Great Depression. Nor are trade deficits the great bug-a-boo Trump liked to cite. The fact that we buy more from China than they buy from us just represents the greater purchasing power of a more affluent society over that of a less-affluent society.
When we go to the store we are purchasing goods in exchange for our money. But just because the store does not buy the same amount of goods from us as we bought from them does not mean we did not get fair treatment from the store. It is simply an exchange of one monetized asset for another.
Trump never understood that. So he slapped tariffs on goods from China, not understanding that they would turn around and slap tariffs on the goods we want to sell to them, most notably grains from our farms. And the result of that was that China began buying grains and other goods from other countries, and farm income went down by 40%.
So then what did Trump do? He took $33 billion from the U.S. Treasury to subsidize farmers’ losses. And he had to do it so fast, to avoid bad publicity about those losses, that the U.S. Department of Agriculture did not have time to develop a program with reasonable restraints. Bigger farms, with more owners, collected millions more than they lost in the trade deficit.
“So much for steering the country away from socialism,” says Rampell.
Trump framed trade deficits as “losing” in the balance of trade. Using Trump’s rationale, we “lost” $20 billion more in trade deficits in 2020 than we had lost at the time of Trump’s inauguration — from $43 billion as of January 2017 to $63 billion in 2020. And farmers have become increasingly dependent upon government handouts to supplement the 40% of their income they lost due Trump’s tariffs, because the sting of U.S. tariffs is still being felt abroad.
Trump touted gains in the stock market as evidence of his good economic leadership. However, if one researches the data, it is clear that he fell far behind President Obama. Obama inherited a huge deficit and a severe economic recession from President George Bush, and he pulled us out of it. With his economic programs and stimulus, the stock market rose 82% in Obama’s first term, and only 62% under Trump. Our deficit also exploded by almost $7 trillion under Trump.
In essence, Trump took a robust economy and turned it into a bust. He tried to blame that on the pandemic, but Trump was behind Obama for the first three years of his presidency, which was before the pandemic.
Trump knew at the very beginning that COVID-19 was deadly and dangerous, and he made the stupefying decision to hide that fact from the American people. He refused to prepare us and he failed to tell us so that we could prepare ourselves. Then he told people they did not need to wear masks — the simplest, surest and cheapest way we could protect ourselves. And that’s just plain stupid. Just how many of the 25 million cases and one million deaths in this country can be blamed on Trump’s poor policies we cannot be sure, but estimates from health experts put the number at 40% — that’s 400,000 unnecessary deaths.
What we can say is that we suffered more deaths from COVID than the total number of American lives lost in World War II, Korea and Vietnam, combined — and many died needlessly. The U.S. has the worst record for cases and deaths in the world.
Lastly, Trump boasted that he got rid of thousands of pages of federal regulations. But a recent joint study by Rutgers University and the University of Pennsylvania showed that the number of pages in the Federal Code of Regulations actually increased during the Trump administration, and many have to do with imposing costs to Trump’s “perceived enemies — immigrants, gays and the poor.”
Trump supported deregulation of industries, but Texas gave us a taste of where that ends up. An unregulated energy grid in Texas caused disastrous results in February 2021, as hundreds froze to death in their beds. The Wall Street Journal reports that Texans paid $28 billion more to private companies over 20 years under deregulation than the rest of the nation was paying.
Some talk about supporting Trump if he runs again. Why? Even by his own measures, Trump was a loser.
Martha Johnson is a resident of Elizabeth City.